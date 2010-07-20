Wrong TimeCurrent()?
1. Read help topic https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/dateandtime/timecurrent2. Did you get some errors in Experts journal in your client terminal?
Documentation on MQL5: Date and Time / TimeCurrent
- www.mql5.com
Date and Time / TimeCurrent - Documentation on MQL5
alexvd:There are no any error message in Journal at that time.
1. Read help topic https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/dateandtime/timecurrent2. Did you get some errors in Experts journal in your client terminal?
Unfortunatelly I can not reproduce your situation.
Try to run this EA.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TimeCurrentOnTick.mq5 | //| 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Print(TimeCurrent()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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I try Print(TimeCurrent()); but it seem not right, please see pic:
Why?