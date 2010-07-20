Wrong TimeCurrent()?

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 I try Print(TimeCurrent()); but it seem not right, please see pic:

 

Why? 

 

And, when I try it in "D1" timeframe, the script don't work until remove it.

 

1. Read help topic https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/dateandtime/timecurrent

2. Did you get some errors in Experts journal in your client terminal?
Documentation on MQL5: Date and Time / TimeCurrent
  • www.mql5.com
Date and Time / TimeCurrent - Documentation on MQL5
 
alexvd:

1. Read help topic https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/dateandtime/timecurrent

2. Did you get some errors in Experts journal in your client terminal?
There are no any error message in Journal at that time.
 

Unfortunatelly I can not reproduce your situation. 

Try to run this EA.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            TimeCurrentOnTick.mq5 |
//|                                  2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   Print(TimeCurrent());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 

 

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