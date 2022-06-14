Taking a periodic screenshot in Mt4 (every 5 mins) - page 2
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Hi thanks!!
I´m used
But the file saved its:
Its posible fail by id?
if i´m comment // ChartClose(chart_id); i see that open the chart apply good template....All ok!!!! i dont understand!!!
Any help?
Thanks
Hello again: Thank you very much for writing.
About 1- Jejejej are you right :D.Depending on the template, it may take time to apply it, in this case it is not necessary, it can be eliminated.
About 2 -: The intention is to have this indicator so that it opens 3 charts and makes its capture, so in this way I have a single open chart with said indicator and every x time I send said screenshot with the selected template. I still don't understand why what I've programmed doesn't work, because it opens said graph, applies the template, but when launching the saved image it seems to hang
I try your code and think why not work me....
For example its the most simple well it cant be save screenshot with template...i dont understand....
Thanks again for your help!
Well!!!
I found it!!!
Cant be save screenshot with templates if you open a new chart!!!
Now its work if i´m use chart OnChartEvent and make a sleep conversion(Minutes to milisec)
I make a EA and work perfect open 3 charts!!!save screenshot with my template and send to another rute local disk
THanks!!!!!