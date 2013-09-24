How to install this: http://c.mql5cdn.com/3/16/ASCTrendND.mq5

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how to install this:

 

https://c.mql5.com/3/16/ASCTrendND.mq5 

 
jonano:

how to install this:

https://c.mql5.com/3/16/ASCTrendND.mq5 

ask this type question in general section .

1) at first you must download it or any other indicator or expert  .

so you have : ASCTrendND.mq5 

2) then paste it in your mt5 : C:\Program Files\...trader 5\MQL5\Indicators\

                in each sub folder you want

3) you must compile it , for this run the indicator buy double click it;

    metaeditor will open it. then press compile :

4) now in Navigator you see the indicator.


5) drag & drop  it on chart.

  

 
jonano:

how to install this:

 

https://c.mql5.com/3/16/ASCTrendND.mq5 

Did you read the explanation given in the Codebase ?

How to install:

  • Download Expert Advisor and 3 indicators.
  • Place indicators (Asctrend, NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength indicator) to indicators' folder (\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators).
  • Place Expert Advisor to experts folder (\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts).
  • Compile indicators and Expert Advisor in MetaEditor, or restart Metatrader.
 
TIMisthebest:

ask this type question in general section .

1) at first you must download it or any other indicator or expert  .

so you have : ASCTrendND.mq5 

2) then paste it in your mt5 : C:\Program Files\...trader 5\MQL5\Indicators\

                in each sub folder you want

3) you must compile it , for this run the indicator buy double click it;

    metaeditor will open it. then press compile :

4) now in Navigator you see the indicator.


5) drag & drop  it on chart.

  

I did that but the EA does not attach it to chart the title disapear when I click ok for autotrading, are you sure you need to put it on indicators I puted it in Experts.
 
jonano:
I did that but the EA does not attach it to chart the title disapear when I click ok for autotrading, are you sure you need to put it on indicators I puted it in Experts.

answer is above : angevoyageur 2013.09.23 21:32

sorry , i told it in general.

 
It works. thanks.
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