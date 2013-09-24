How to install this: http://c.mql5cdn.com/3/16/ASCTrendND.mq5
how to install this:
https://c.mql5.com/3/16/ASCTrendND.mq5
ask this type question in general section .
1) at first you must download it or any other indicator or expert .
so you have : ASCTrendND.mq5
2) then paste it in your mt5 : C:\Program Files\...trader 5\MQL5\Indicators\
in each sub folder you want
3) you must compile it , for this run the indicator buy double click it;
metaeditor will open it. then press compile :
4) now in Navigator you see the indicator.
5) drag & drop it on chart.
how to install this:
https://c.mql5.com/3/16/ASCTrendND.mq5
Did you read the explanation given in the Codebase ?
How to install:
- Download Expert Advisor and 3 indicators.
- Place indicators (Asctrend, NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength indicator) to indicators' folder (\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators).
- Place Expert Advisor to experts folder (\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts).
- Compile indicators and Expert Advisor in MetaEditor, or restart Metatrader.
ask this type question in general section .
1) at first you must download it or any other indicator or expert .
so you have : ASCTrendND.mq5
2) then paste it in your mt5 : C:\Program Files\...trader 5\MQL5\Indicators\
in each sub folder you want
3) you must compile it , for this run the indicator buy double click it;
metaeditor will open it. then press compile :
4) now in Navigator you see the indicator.
5) drag & drop it on chart.
I did that but the EA does not attach it to chart the title disapear when I click ok for autotrading, are you sure you need to put it on indicators I puted it in Experts.
answer is above : angevoyageur 2013.09.23 21:32
sorry , i told it in general.
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how to install this:
https://c.mql5.com/3/16/ASCTrendND.mq5