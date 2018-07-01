Different font types to use in mql4

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I opened this topic because I'm searching for a list of different font types

To display text with Objectsettext on Chart

Who knows where I can find such a list

with font types like "Verdana", "Arial",.....

 
deVries:

I opened this topic because I'm searching for a list of different font types

To display text with Objectsettext on Chart

Who knows where I can find such a list


Here: Control Panel\Appearance and Personalization\Fonts in Windows 7

The Fonts you can use are the Fonts you have installed in Windows.

 
deVries:

I opened this topic because I'm searching for a list of different font types

To display text with Objectsettext on Chart

Who knows where I can find such a list

with font types like "Verdana", "Arial",.....

Hi deVries,

Just open/create rich text document (.rtf) and select fonts from there. Try Wingding and Webdings = cool

 

Thanks for the help

I see there is no standard list for mql4

The Fonts you can use are the Fonts you have installed in Windows

About Cool Fonts There are a lot of free Fonts to download

So we have Fonts with names famous from movies they be used in

Makes it possible to have several thousands different font types

 

What font use in meta trader 4 mobile software?

 
Md Nazrul:

What font use in meta trader 4 mobile software?

Android or iOS.


 
both?
 

i think it depends on the phone settings.

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