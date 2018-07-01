Different font types to use in mql4
I opened this topic because I'm searching for a list of different font types
To display text with Objectsettext on Chart
Who knows where I can find such a list
Here: Control Panel\Appearance and Personalization\Fonts in Windows 7
The Fonts you can use are the Fonts you have installed in Windows.
I opened this topic because I'm searching for a list of different font types
To display text with Objectsettext on Chart
Who knows where I can find such a list
with font types like "Verdana", "Arial",.....
Hi deVries,
Just open/create rich text document (.rtf) and select fonts from there. Try Wingding and Webdings = cool
Thanks for the help
I see there is no standard list for mql4
The Fonts you can use are the Fonts you have installed in Windows
About Cool Fonts There are a lot of free Fonts to download
So we have Fonts with names famous from movies they be used in
Makes it possible to have several thousands different font types
What font use in meta trader 4 mobile software?
What font use in meta trader 4 mobile software?
Android or iOS.
i think it depends on the phone settings.
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I opened this topic because I'm searching for a list of different font types
To display text with Objectsettext on Chart
Who knows where I can find such a list
with font types like "Verdana", "Arial",.....