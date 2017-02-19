HEIKEN ASHI EA. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, HELP! (MT4)

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I have looked all over the known internet.. I have tried coding one myself.. I have even paid someone to try and code a Heiken Ashi EA.. ALL TO NO AVAIL........

IF ANYONE HAS AN HEIKEN ASHI (--JUST HEIKEN ASHI-- NO MA, NO PSAR etc..) THEN PLEASE, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, PLEASE POST IT HERE.


If you are able to, then thanks a bunch.

DaveFX

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Heiken Ashi.mq4 |
//|                      Copyright c 2004, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                        http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| For Heiken Ashi we recommend next chart settings ( press F8 or   |
//| select on menu 'Charts'->'Properties...'):                       |
//|  - On 'Color' Tab select 'Black' for 'Line Graph'                |
//|  - On 'Common' Tab disable 'Chart on Foreground' checkbox and    |
//|    select 'Line Chart' radiobutton                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2004, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.metaquotes.net"

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_color1 Red
#property indicator_color2 White
#property indicator_color3 Red
#property indicator_color4 White
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_width2 1
#property indicator_width3 3
#property indicator_width4 3

//----
extern color color1 = Red;
extern color color2 = White;
extern color color3 = Red;
extern color color4 = White;
//---- buffers
double ExtMapBuffer1[];
double ExtMapBuffer2[];
double ExtMapBuffer3[];
double ExtMapBuffer4[];
//----
int ExtCountedBars=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//|------------------------------------------------------------------|
int init()
  {
//---- indicators
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, 0, 1, color1);
   SetIndexBuffer(0, ExtMapBuffer1);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, 0, 1, color2);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, ExtMapBuffer2);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, 0, 3, color3);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, ExtMapBuffer3);
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, 0, 3, color4);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, ExtMapBuffer4);
//----
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,10);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(1,10);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(2,10);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(3,10);
//---- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBuffer2);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMapBuffer3);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtMapBuffer4);
//---- initialization done
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//---- TODO: add your code here
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   double haOpen, haHigh, haLow, haClose;
   if(Bars<=10) return(0);
   ExtCountedBars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- check for possible errors
   if (ExtCountedBars<0) return(-1);
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if (ExtCountedBars>0) ExtCountedBars--;
   int pos=Bars-ExtCountedBars-1;
   while(pos>=0)
     {
      haOpen=(ExtMapBuffer3[pos+1]+ExtMapBuffer4[pos+1])/2;
      haClose=(Open[pos]+High[pos]+Low[pos]+Close[pos])/4;
      haHigh=MathMax(High[pos], MathMax(haOpen, haClose));
      haLow=MathMin(Low[pos], MathMin(haOpen, haClose));
      if (haOpen<haClose) 
        {
         ExtMapBuffer1[pos]=haLow;
         ExtMapBuffer2[pos]=haHigh;
        } 
      else
        {
         ExtMapBuffer1[pos]=haHigh;
         ExtMapBuffer2[pos]=haLow;
        } 
      ExtMapBuffer3[pos]=haOpen;
      ExtMapBuffer4[pos]=haClose;
           pos--;
     }
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Hi Kaptain,

I have this INDICATOR already, do you have an HA EA?

Thanks in advance.

 
davefx:

I have even paid someone to try and code a Heiken Ashi EA

What could the programmer not-do for you?
 
Hi Guys, somebody knows if is possible add a counter for the heiken ashi cosecutive same color? becouse I d like to put a fibonacci on specific number of candle...
 
villapezzoni:
Hi Guys, somebody knows if is possible add a counter for the heiken ashi cosecutive same color? becouse I d like to put a fibonacci on specific number of candle...

Heiken Ashi is a visualization technique.

It's just similar to a period 3 or 4 moving average.


If the older value is lower you have a white candle and if the older value is higher you have a red candle.

You can do it with 2 lines of code yet some people try to involve the indicator which makes no sense.

It's the same as with people who want for example a Renko EA which is also a visualization technique.

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