HEIKEN ASHI EA. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, HELP! (MT4)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Heiken Ashi.mq4 | //| Copyright c 2004, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.metaquotes.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| For Heiken Ashi we recommend next chart settings ( press F8 or | //| select on menu 'Charts'->'Properties...'): | //| - On 'Color' Tab select 'Black' for 'Line Graph' | //| - On 'Common' Tab disable 'Chart on Foreground' checkbox and | //| select 'Line Chart' radiobutton | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2004, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.metaquotes.net" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_color2 White #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_color4 White #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_width3 3 #property indicator_width4 3 //---- extern color color1 = Red; extern color color2 = White; extern color color3 = Red; extern color color4 = White; //---- buffers double ExtMapBuffer1[]; double ExtMapBuffer2[]; double ExtMapBuffer3[]; double ExtMapBuffer4[]; //---- int ExtCountedBars=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //|------------------------------------------------------------------| int init() { //---- indicators SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, 0, 1, color1); SetIndexBuffer(0, ExtMapBuffer1); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, 0, 1, color2); SetIndexBuffer(1, ExtMapBuffer2); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, 0, 3, color3); SetIndexBuffer(2, ExtMapBuffer3); SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, 0, 3, color4); SetIndexBuffer(3, ExtMapBuffer4); //---- SetIndexDrawBegin(0,10); SetIndexDrawBegin(1,10); SetIndexDrawBegin(2,10); SetIndexDrawBegin(3,10); //---- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBuffer2); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMapBuffer3); SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtMapBuffer4); //---- initialization done return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- TODO: add your code here //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { double haOpen, haHigh, haLow, haClose; if(Bars<=10) return(0); ExtCountedBars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- check for possible errors if (ExtCountedBars<0) return(-1); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if (ExtCountedBars>0) ExtCountedBars--; int pos=Bars-ExtCountedBars-1; while(pos>=0) { haOpen=(ExtMapBuffer3[pos+1]+ExtMapBuffer4[pos+1])/2; haClose=(Open[pos]+High[pos]+Low[pos]+Close[pos])/4; haHigh=MathMax(High[pos], MathMax(haOpen, haClose)); haLow=MathMin(Low[pos], MathMin(haOpen, haClose)); if (haOpen<haClose) { ExtMapBuffer1[pos]=haLow; ExtMapBuffer2[pos]=haHigh; } else { ExtMapBuffer1[pos]=haHigh; ExtMapBuffer2[pos]=haLow; } ExtMapBuffer3[pos]=haOpen; ExtMapBuffer4[pos]=haClose; pos--; } //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hi Kaptain,
I have this INDICATOR already, do you have an HA EA?
Thanks in advance.
davefx:What could the programmer not-do for you?
I have even paid someone to try and code a Heiken Ashi EA
Hi Guys, somebody knows if is possible add a counter for the heiken ashi cosecutive same color? becouse I d like to put a fibonacci on specific number of candle...
villapezzoni:
Hi Guys, somebody knows if is possible add a counter for the heiken ashi cosecutive same color? becouse I d like to put a fibonacci on specific number of candle...
Hi Guys, somebody knows if is possible add a counter for the heiken ashi cosecutive same color? becouse I d like to put a fibonacci on specific number of candle...
Heiken Ashi is a visualization technique.
It's just similar to a period 3 or 4 moving average.
If the older value is lower you have a white candle and if the older value is higher you have a red candle.
You can do it with 2 lines of code yet some people try to involve the indicator which makes no sense.
It's the same as with people who want for example a Renko EA which is also a visualization technique.
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I have looked all over the known internet.. I have tried coding one myself.. I have even paid someone to try and code a Heiken Ashi EA.. ALL TO NO AVAIL........
IF ANYONE HAS AN HEIKEN ASHI (--JUST HEIKEN ASHI-- NO MA, NO PSAR etc..) THEN PLEASE, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, PLEASE POST IT HERE.
If you are able to, then thanks a bunch.
DaveFX