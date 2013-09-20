margin
margin is the money under playing, under trading, how to put it in the balance by clicking yourself when you have enough...
- I dont have a mobile phone how to add credits to my account ? NO SMS
- Purchased EA can download only three times?
- not open above the window what it is ?
not when you close the trade ? how to close a trade ? with an EA ?
It should be some indicator or script ... you can check in MT5 Codebase as there are many of them (such as "account information" and so on).
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
jonano:
not when you close the trade ? how to close a trade ? with an EA ?
not when you close the trade ? how to close a trade ? with an EA ?
You don't close a "trade", you close a position or part of a position in MT5, it's important to use the correct terminology for effective communication. Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
newdigital:Indicators cannot place Orders, only Scripts or EAs.
It should be some indicator or script ... you can check in MT5 Codebase as there are many of them (such as "account information" and so on).
It should be some indicator or script ... you can check in MT5 Codebase as there are many of them (such as "account information" and so on).
He is talking about 'how to see margin if no order is open' :) ... something about account information ...
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
my question was, when to close a position when the margin is 1500$, does it goes into the balance ? when you close a position.. does the margin ever goes into the balance somehow ?
jonano:Forex trading work with leverage, for example if you want to trade 1 standard lot of EURUSD, that means 100.000€, you don't have to hold 100.000€. Suppose the leverage is 1:100, then to open this position a margin of 1.000€ is needed (100.000 / 100), of course when you close this 1 lot position, the margin is released. These margin is related to your equity, that gives you the margin level (=equity/margin). In any case the margin will "go into the balance", it's simply reserved when you open a position and released when you close it.
my question was, when to close a position when the margin is 1500$, does it goes into the balance ? when you close a position.. does the margin ever goes into the balance somehow ?
my question was, when to close a position when the margin is 1500$, does it goes into the balance ? when you close a position.. does the margin ever goes into the balance somehow ?
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