eurusd small ball in blue or in red with a sheet why on the toolbox menu
eurusd small ball in blue or in red with a sheet why, what it means ? on the toolbox menu
- 5minBlueTrS. What you Think?
- Observations of the Nina method
- CatFx50
jonano:Can you post a screenshot ?
eurusd small ball in blue or in red with a sheet why, what it means ? on the toolbox menu
eurusd small ball in blue or in red with a sheet why, what it means ? on the toolbox menu
Blue is buy trade, red is sell trade.
Example with buy trade :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
blue
newdigital:Seems nailed it newdigital. Nice trade.
Blue is buy trade, red is sell trade.
Example with buy trade :
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