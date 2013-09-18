eurusd small ball in blue or in red with a sheet why on the toolbox menu

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eurusd small ball in blue or in red with a sheet why, what it means ? on the toolbox menu
 
jonano:
eurusd small ball in blue or in red with a sheet why, what it means ? on the toolbox menu
Can you post a screenshot ?
 

blue

 

see the encircle, sometime it's blue, sometime it's red.. 

 

Blue is buy trade, red is sell trade.

Example with buy trade :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, M5, 2013.09.18

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

blue

EURUSD, M5, 2013.09.18, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
newdigital:

Blue is buy trade, red is sell trade.

Example with buy trade :


Seems nailed it newdigital. Nice trade.
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