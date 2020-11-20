Algorithm to detect support and resistance - page 2
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Hi guys, this is how I define support and resistance to be coded.
First determine how many bars we want to use... for example its 500...
Then determine the range between highest and lowest in that bars ( for example 500 pips ).
Next, we let the user input the length of the legs of the support or resistance level in percentage based on the full range ( 500 pips that we talked before ).
So if the user input 30 %, then the two legs of support and resistance must at least have 150 pips.
So anyone has solution how to code this ?
In pseucode frist...
Hello guys,
I have attached thge source code as separate file. Screeshot of the terminal is alsO included
Code for your direct check here: