how to change in " INDICATOR_LEVEL " properties for zero level

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in indicator " Awesome_Oscillator " i want to change properties for zero level ,


i add the highlighted lines:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           Awesome_Oscillator.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//---- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  Green,Red
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_label1  "AO"
//--- indicator buffers
double ExtAOBuffer[];
double ExtColorBuffer[];
double ExtFastBuffer[];
double ExtSlowBuffer[];
//--- handles for MAs
int    ExtFastSMAHandle;
int    ExtSlowSMAHandle;
//--- bars minimum for calculation
#define DATA_LIMIT 33
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//---- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtAOBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtFastBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSlowBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1);
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,33);
//--- name for DataWindow 
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"AO");
//--- get handles
   ExtFastSMAHandle=iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);
   ExtSlowSMAHandle=iMA(NULL,0,34,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);
   
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,0,Yellow);
   //IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE,1,STYLE_SOLID);
   //IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH,1,1);
   
//---- initialization done
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Awesome Oscillator                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &Time[],
                const double &Open[],
                const double &High[],
                const double &Low[],
                const double &Close[],
                const long &TickVolume[],
                const long &Volume[],
                const int &Spread[])
  {
//--- check for rates total
   if(rates_total<=DATA_LIMIT)
      return(0);// not enough bars for calculation
//--- not all data may be calculated
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtFastSMAHandle);
   if(calculated<rates_total)
     {
      Print("Not all data of ExtFastSMAHandle is calculated (",calculated,"bars ). Error",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
   calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtSlowSMAHandle);
   if(calculated<rates_total)
     {
      Print("Not all data of ExtSlowSMAHandle is calculated (",calculated,"bars ). Error",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- we can copy not all data
   int to_copy;
   if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<0) to_copy=rates_total;
   else
     {
      to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;
      if(prev_calculated>0) to_copy++;
     }
//--- get FastSMA buffer
   if(IsStopped()) return(0); //Checking for stop flag
   if(CopyBuffer(ExtFastSMAHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtFastBuffer)<=0)
     {
      Print("Getting fast SMA is failed! Error",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- get SlowSMA buffer
   if(IsStopped()) return(0); //Checking for stop flag
   if(CopyBuffer(ExtSlowSMAHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtSlowBuffer)<=0)
     {
      Print("Getting slow SMA is failed! Error",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- first calculation or number of bars was changed
   int i,limit;
   if(prev_calculated<=DATA_LIMIT)
     {
      for(i=0;i<DATA_LIMIT;i++)
         ExtAOBuffer[i]=0.0;
      limit=DATA_LIMIT;
     }
   else limit=prev_calculated-1;
//--- main loop of calculations
   for(i=limit;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      ExtAOBuffer[i]=ExtFastBuffer[i]-ExtSlowBuffer[i];
      if(ExtAOBuffer[i]>ExtAOBuffer[i-1])ExtColorBuffer[i]=0.0; // set color Green
      else                               ExtColorBuffer[i]=1.0; // set color Red
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

can you please help ?

 
TIMisthebest:

in indicator " Awesome_Oscillator " i want to change properties for zero level ,


i add the highlighted lines:

can you please help ?

You have to define a level before you can change its properties.

#property indicator_level1 0
 
angevoyageur:

You have to define a level before you can change its properties.

thank to reply; but as you can see there is still that line under new setting. ( pic. below )


here is it & change in source are highlighted .

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           Awesome_Oscillator.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
//---- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  Green,Red
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_label1  "AO"
#property indicator_level1 0

//--- indicator buffers
double ExtAOBuffer[];
double ExtColorBuffer[];
double ExtFastBuffer[];
double ExtSlowBuffer[];
//--- handles for MAs
int    ExtFastSMAHandle;
int    ExtSlowSMAHandle;
//--- bars minimum for calculation
#define DATA_LIMIT 33
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//---- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtAOBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtFastBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtSlowBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1);
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,33);
//--- name for DataWindow 
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"AO");
//--- get handles
   ExtFastSMAHandle=iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);
   ExtSlowSMAHandle=iMA(NULL,0,34,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);
   
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,0,Yellow);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE,0,STYLE_DASH);
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH,0,1);
   
//---- initialization done
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Awesome Oscillator                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &Time[],
                const double &Open[],
                const double &High[],
                const double &Low[],
                const double &Close[],
                const long &TickVolume[],
                const long &Volume[],
                const int &Spread[])
  {
//--- check for rates total
   if(rates_total<=DATA_LIMIT)
      return(0);// not enough bars for calculation
//--- not all data may be calculated
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtFastSMAHandle);
   if(calculated<rates_total)
     {
      Print("Not all data of ExtFastSMAHandle is calculated (",calculated,"bars ). Error",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
   calculated=BarsCalculated(ExtSlowSMAHandle);
   if(calculated<rates_total)
     {
      Print("Not all data of ExtSlowSMAHandle is calculated (",calculated,"bars ). Error",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- we can copy not all data
   int to_copy;
   if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<0) to_copy=rates_total;
   else
     {
      to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;
      if(prev_calculated>0) to_copy++;
     }
//--- get FastSMA buffer
   if(IsStopped()) return(0); //Checking for stop flag
   if(CopyBuffer(ExtFastSMAHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtFastBuffer)<=0)
     {
      Print("Getting fast SMA is failed! Error",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- get SlowSMA buffer
   if(IsStopped()) return(0); //Checking for stop flag
   if(CopyBuffer(ExtSlowSMAHandle,0,0,to_copy,ExtSlowBuffer)<=0)
     {
      Print("Getting slow SMA is failed! Error",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- first calculation or number of bars was changed
   int i,limit;
   if(prev_calculated<=DATA_LIMIT)
     {
      for(i=0;i<DATA_LIMIT;i++)
         ExtAOBuffer[i]=0.0;
      limit=DATA_LIMIT;
     }
   else limit=prev_calculated-1;
//--- main loop of calculations
   for(i=limit;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      ExtAOBuffer[i]=ExtFastBuffer[i]-ExtSlowBuffer[i];
      if(ExtAOBuffer[i]>ExtAOBuffer[i-1])ExtColorBuffer[i]=0.0; // set color Green
      else                               ExtColorBuffer[i]=1.0; // set color Red
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

what is wrong ?

thank again.

 
TIMisthebest:

thank to reply; but as you can see there is still that line under new setting. ( pic. below )


here is it & change in source are highlighted .

what is wrong ?

thank again.

There is nothing wrong. The other line is drawn automatically and I don't think there is a way to hide it.
 
angevoyageur:
There is nothing wrong. The other line is drawn automatically and I don't think there is a way to hide it.
thank you.
 
If you dont like the zero line, just 'overwrite' it with a level line with the same color of the background.
[Deleted]  
Mehrdad Shiri:

in indicator " Awesome_Oscillator " i want to change properties for zero level

There is no way to hide this zero line, I tried everything.
The only workaround is to shift your indicator values by an offset.

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