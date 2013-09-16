Picking price targets
Are there many support/resistance/trend lines/levels? It reminds me Level Trading manual system but as far as I remember there were no trend lines on this system (people traded using horizontal levels only).
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types - Documentation on MQL5
KenMcCormick:
Here is a way to pick price targets based on past price action.
how to draw this lines ?
what is the Principles to draw them and what are those ?
newdigital:
Are there many support/resistance/trend lines/levels? It reminds me Level Trading manual system but as far as I remember there were no trend lines on this system (people traded using horizontal levels only).
Are there many support/resistance/trend lines/levels? It reminds me Level Trading manual system but as far as I remember there were no trend lines on this system (people traded using horizontal levels only).
Go with the trend, and back test against the previous price action, using trend lines.This one use the inverse of the indicator and trend lines to find the price targets.
angevoyageur:Sure.
Can you please post MT5 screenshot ? Thanks.
Can you please post MT5 screenshot ? Thanks.
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Here is a way to pick price targets based on past price action.