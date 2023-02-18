OrderSend() slippage parameter, in points or in pips? - page 4
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No, I'm not talking about order types. I'm talking about execution policies — Types of Execution - Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help
If you are getting "Off Quotes" error, then it is most probably "Instant" execution policy where the slippage/deviation parameter is taken into consideration.
Irrespective of the symbol type, the slippage parameter is always in "points", not "Points". Look at the symbol's contact specifications to see the number of "digits" which indirectly tells you the "point size".
For example, for the following index, the point size is 0.1, given that number of digits is 1 for the symbol.
Irrespective of the symbol type, the slippage parameter is always in "points", not "Points". Look at the symbol's contact specifications to see the number of "digits" which indirectly tells you the "point size".
For example, for the following index, the point size is 0.1, given that number of digits is 1 for the symbol.
What is this distinction you made between "points" and "Points" ?
No, I'm not talking about order types. I'm talking about execution policies — Types of Execution - Trading - MetaTrader 4 Help
If you are getting "Off Quotes" error, then it is most probably "Instant" execution policy where the slippage/deviation parameter is taken into consideration.
Got it.
The execution type with this broker does appear to be Market.
In that case, any ideas where this error message might have come from? It did occur at a high volatility moment just after US open, and price was jumping around real quick right at my moment of entry, so the idea that it had something to do with slippage makes logical sense, aside from you saying that the slippage parameter doesn't apply to Market executions.
What is this distinction you made between "points" and "Points" ?
I think he's distinguishing from "Points" being $1 of price movement on, say, the NASDAQ, which is what I was talking about in my previous post.
Got it.
The execution type with this broker does appear to be Market.
In that case, any ideas where this error message might have come from? It did occur at a high volatility moment just after US open, so the idea that it had something to do with slippage makes logical sense, aside from you saying that slippage doesn't apply to Market executions.
Please show your OrderSend() code where you get this error 138.
Code where you set currentPrice ? It needs to be the last bid/ask depending of the order type.
Code where you set currentPrice ? It needs to be the last bid/ask depending of the order type.