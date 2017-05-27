quick channel send and receive
One channel per communication direction. for a two-way communication you need 2 channels.
just take care to not end up in an infinite loop (ie. EA1 sends a message to EA2, EA2 now immediately responds back to EA1, now EA1 again responds to this message and so on so on...)
Write yourself a most simple and easy communication "protocol", the more simple the better. if you need to implement complex message have a look at the FIX protocol, it's open source. in effect, there's not a big difference between a FIX or quick channel communication. FIX is a good example for how to encode different messages of different complexity in a string command.
don't rely on the MT4 Print() function for logging/debugging. Use DbgView and win32 calls to OutputDebugStringA(string lpMessage).
regards
One channel per communication direction. for a two-way communication you need 2 channels.
just take care to not end up in an infinite loop (ie. EA1 sends a message to EA2, EA2 now immediately responds back to EA1, now EA1 again responds to this message and so on so on...)
Write yourself a most simple and easy communication "protocol", the more simple the better. if you need to implement complex message have a look at the FIX protocol, it's open source. in effect, there's not a big difference between a FIX or quick channel communication. FIX is a good example for how to encode different messages of different complexity in a string command.
don't rely on the MT4 Print() function for logging/debugging. Use DbgView and win32 calls to OutputDebugStringA(string lpMessage).
regards
I got it to work... thanks
Hello :)
I'm trying to send and receive a simple message using QuickChannel, i made a sender EA and a receiver, but it didn't work, now I'm gonna find problems
this is my sender code:
#import "FXBlueQuickChannel.dll"
int QC_StartSenderW(string);
int QC_ReleaseSender(int);
int QC_SndMessageW(int,string,int);
int QC_StartReceiverW(string,int);
int QC_ReleaseReceiver(int);
int QC_GetMessage5W(int, uchar&[],int);
int QC_CheckChannelW(string);
int QC_ChannelHasReceiverW(string);
#import
extern string ChannelName = "channel1";
string handle;
// EA initialisation.
void init()
{
QC_StartSenderW(handle);
start();
}
void deinit()
{
handle=QC_ReleaseSender(ChannelName);
}
void start()
{
QC_SndMessageW(handle,"I am sender",1);
Alert("hello"); //---------------------------------------This line doesn't run -----------------------------------
}
Why the Alert never execute! can you tell me what is wrong with my sender EA firs?
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Please edit your post.
For large amounts of code, attach it
- Do you have a receiver running? They can't both be sending at the same time.
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does anyone know how to send and receive data between brokers using quick channel?
does it happen on the same channel name? or do you have 2 channels?
I have an ea sending information going one direction, now I need to respond back to the 1st broker.
Example: Broker 1 ea sends Broker 2 ea current Ask and Bid prices.
if Broker 2's Ask is below Broker 1's Bid it needs to send Broker 1 a signal to execute an order.
Is the return message done on the same channel? It says it can be done by the same ea, but I can't figure out how.
Thanks anyone.