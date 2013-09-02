declaring
doshur:Certainly a global, but I haven't tested it. You can create a little EA and test both solutions with the Strategy Tester to see which is better for performance.
is it better to do this
or
do it as global?
Which is better for performance?
I think it should better perform. How can I test the performance in the strategy tester?
Testing with CTrade declared inside OnTick()
2013.09.02 14:37:33 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: 11915905 ticks (3645 bars) generated within 21360 ms (total bars in history 9856, total time 21500 ms)
2013.09.02 14:38:57 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: 11915905 ticks (3645 bars) generated within 20156 ms (total bars in history 9856, total time 20297 ms)
Testing with CTrade declared on Global
2013.09.02 14:40:22 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: 11915905 ticks (3645 bars) generated within 16343 ms (total bars in history 9856, total time 16484 ms)
2013.09.02 14:41:07 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: 11915905 ticks (3645 bars) generated within 15015 ms (total bars in history 9856, total time 15156 ms)
Seems to be faster. So does this save me some money if I optimize my EA with the Cloud services?
doshur:You will probably save 1 cent.
Testing with CTrade declared inside OnTick()
2013.09.02 14:37:33 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: 11915905 ticks (3645 bars) generated within 21360 ms (total bars in history 9856, total time 21500 ms)
2013.09.02 14:38:57 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: 11915905 ticks (3645 bars) generated within 20156 ms (total bars in history 9856, total time 20297 ms)
Testing with CTrade declared on Global
2013.09.02 14:40:22 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: 11915905 ticks (3645 bars) generated within 16343 ms (total bars in history 9856, total time 16484 ms)
2013.09.02 14:41:07 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: 11915905 ticks (3645 bars) generated within 15015 ms (total bars in history 9856, total time 15156 ms)
Seems to be faster. So does this save me some money if I optimize my EA with the Cloud services?
What else can I do to optimize performance?
doshur:Your question is too wide. What's your real problem ?
What else can I do to optimize performance?
What else can I do to optimize performance?
no problem
just trying to optimise my EA performance in terms of optimization
can anyone try print vs printf?
I notice using print is much faster
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / Print
- www.mql5.com
Common Functions / Print - Documentation on MQL5
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is it better to do this
or
do it as global?
Which is better for performance?