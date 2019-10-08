MT4 or MT5 on samsung galaxy note
Hello,
Probably already discussed? but i would like to trade Forex via MT4 or 5 on my new Samsung Galaxy Note.
I have a Forex account with Forex.com and trade via MT4 and i have installed a number of EA's.
Is it possible to install MT4 on my Samsung and then log in to my account on Forex.com so i can track the trades my EA makes?
Kind regards Mario
Galaxy note is android right? Currently there is no mt4 version for android OS. And another worse issue is that the only meta trader that supports EA's is the windows pc version.
There is a perfectly good Android App for MT4 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.metaquotes.metatrader4&hl=en_GB
Of course it does not run Windows executables or EA's. You can however..
1) Connect to your broker
2) View charts
3) Open/Close trades
There is a perfectly good Android App for MT4 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.metaquotes.metatrader4&hl=en_GB
Of course it does not run Windows executables or EA's. You can however..
1) Connect to your broker
2) View charts
3) Open/Close trades
Another option is to use a remote desktop app too.
Sorry, this thread appeared on the first page of my feed, I assumed it was a recent post
Maybe someone else replied to it earlier and then deleted their post which sent it to the top of the list
I have also noticed some very old threads suddenly appearing.
I'm really not sure what the cause is - quite possibly what you suggest.
No harm done
I have also noticed some very old threads suddenly appearing.
I'm really not sure what the cause is - quite possibly what you suggest.
No harm done
I have also noticed some very old threads suddenly appearing.
I'm really not sure what the cause is - quite possibly what you suggest.
No harm done
I just tested my "theory" on this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/99850
And yes it's simple to add a message then immediately delete it.
In future I'll try to check dates in before replying to posts
- www.mql5.com
I just tested my "theory" on this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/99850
And yes it's simple to add a message then immediately delete it.
In future I'll try to check dates in before replying to posts
I am not able to download mt4 trader app on samsung M10 mobile. is there a solution, plz let me know
You shouldn't have a problem, maybe not enough space.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
Probably already discussed? but i would like to trade Forex via MT4 or 5 on my new Samsung Galaxy Note.
I have a Forex account with Forex.com and trade via MT4 and i have installed a number of EA's.
Is it possible to install MT4 on my Samsung and then log in to my account on Forex.com so i can track the trades my EA makes?
Kind regards Mario