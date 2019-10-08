MT4 or MT5 on samsung galaxy note

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Hello,

Probably already discussed? but i would like to trade Forex via MT4 or 5 on my new Samsung Galaxy Note.

I have a Forex account with Forex.com and trade via MT4 and i have installed a number of EA's.

Is it possible to install MT4 on my Samsung and then log in to my account on Forex.com so i can track the trades my EA makes?

Kind regards Mario

[Deleted]  
Mario123:

Hello,

Probably already discussed? but i would like to trade Forex via MT4 or 5 on my new Samsung Galaxy Note.

I have a Forex account with Forex.com and trade via MT4 and i have installed a number of EA's.

Is it possible to install MT4 on my Samsung and then log in to my account on Forex.com so i can track the trades my EA makes?

Kind regards Mario

Galaxy note is android right? Currently there is no mt4 version for android OS. And another worse issue is that the only meta trader that supports EA's is the windows pc version.
 
Tonny Obare:
Galaxy note is android right? Currently there is no mt4 version for android OS. And another worse issue is that the only meta trader that supports EA's is the windows pc version.

There is a perfectly good Android App for MT4  https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.metaquotes.metatrader4&hl=en_GB

Of course it does not run Windows executables or EA's. You can however..

1) Connect to your broker

2) View charts

3) Open/Close trades

 
James Cater:

There is a perfectly good Android App for MT4  https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.metaquotes.metatrader4&hl=en_GB

Of course it does not run Windows executables or EA's. You can however..

1) Connect to your broker

2) View charts

3) Open/Close trades

 

Another option is to use a remote desktop app too. 

 

Sorry, this thread appeared on the first page of my feed, I assumed it was a recent post

Maybe someone else replied to it earlier and then deleted their post which sent it to the top of the list

 

I have also noticed some very old threads suddenly appearing.

I'm really not sure what the cause is - quite possibly what you suggest.

No harm done 

 
honest_knave:

I have also noticed some very old threads suddenly appearing.

I'm really not sure what the cause is - quite possibly what you suggest.

No harm done 

It's funny from time to time to push an old thread to the surface. Just to see what will happen...

 
honest_knave:

I have also noticed some very old threads suddenly appearing.

I'm really not sure what the cause is - quite possibly what you suggest.

No harm done 

I just tested my "theory" on this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/99850

And yes it's simple to add a message then immediately delete it.

In future I'll try to check dates in before replying to posts

EA: Can you detect Live Status?
EA: Can you detect Live Status?
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, can I detect from within my EA whether it is running on live (forward) results or on strategy tester (historical data)? thx...
 
James Cater:

I just tested my "theory" on this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/99850

And yes it's simple to add a message then immediately delete it.

In future I'll try to check dates in before replying to posts

Arghhh...it was you, I was just wondering who is guy who did it.
 
I am not able to download mt4 trader app on samsung M10 mobile. is there a solution, plz let me know
 
sunil Balija:
I am not able to download mt4 trader app on samsung M10 mobile. is there a solution, plz let me know

You shouldn't have a problem, maybe not enough space.

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