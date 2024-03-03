Ctrl+Alt+<Key> event handler...?

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Hello folks, I have read the article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chartevents

on how to work with keyboard event handlers, but I would like to know how to work with keyboard event handlers in the form: Ctrl+Alt+<Key>?


Thanks in adavance, Cyberglassed.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Types of Chart Events - Documentation on MQL5
 
cyberglassed:

Hello folks, I have read the article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chartevents

on how to work with keyboard event handlers, but I would like to know how to work with keyboard event handlers in the form: Ctrl+Alt+<Key>?


Thanks in adavance, Cyberglassed.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/5352 but the code supplied is bugged. Anyway the method is good, you have to catch the 3 keys separately.
 
angevoyageur:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/5352 but the code supplied is bugged. Anyway the method is good, you have to catch the 3 keys separately.
thank you angevoyageur!
 

The result of executing such code.


Библиотеки: Keyboard - Клавиатура может быть полезна в боевых советниках.
Библиотеки: Keyboard - Клавиатура может быть полезна в боевых советниках.
  • 2024.02.26
  • www.mql5.com
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