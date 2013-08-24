[Oscillator Plots] Values to display with short name
Good Morning,
I have been creating an oscillator in which I, purposely, avoid calculating the unclosed bar (shift 0). It works fine, the only problem is that the oscillator values displayed besides the Indicator Short Name are always zero (please see figure below). How can I instruct the indicator to read current plot values to display from shift 1 instead of shift 0? I have been reading around without sucess. Thanks in advance!
I don't think is directly possible. A workaround would be, to set values of shift 0 equals to shift 1.
FextMapBuffer1[0]=FextMapBuffer1[1]; FextMapBuffer2[0]=FextMapBuffer2[1]; FextMapBuffer3[0]=FextMapBuffer3[1]; FextMapBuffer4[0]=FextMapBuffer4[1];
I don't think is directly possible. A workaround would be, to set values of shift 0 equals to shift 1.
Yep, but that is precisely what I wanted to avoid. I don't want the oscillator displaying anything for bar 0! :D
Can I at least get rid of the numbers besides the short name?
Yep, but that is precisely what I wanted to avoid. I don't want the oscillator displaying anything for bar 0! :D
Can I at least get rid of the numbers besides the short name?
I don't know, but I never see that, and I fear it's not possible. You can report this case to Service Desk and make the suggestion to add this feature.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Good Morning,
I have been creating an oscillator in which I, purposely, avoid calculating the unclosed bar (shift 0). It works fine, the only problem is that the oscillator values displayed besides the Indicator Short Name are always zero (please see figure below). How can I instruct the indicator to read current plot values to display from shift 1 instead of shift 0? I have been reading around without sucess. Thanks in advance!