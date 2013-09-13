Do you think Smilies would be a helpful addition to this Forum ? - page 3
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Where is moderator! Ban this man for using smilies before its officially introduced. Abusing moderator power to use future features while everyone else cant!
Where is moderator! Ban this man for using smilies before its officially introduced. Abusing moderator power to use future features while everyone else cant!
Everybody can use them, it's only an image.
"I would, however, like to know if you are being serious or exercising an overly dry sense of humour, I can't tell from what you have written, can you add a smiley, it would help me"
If you can't tell then you are already dead inside.
How do you think Chaucer or Dickens would vote? If at every turn we choose to express tragedy, trial or tribulation, joy, merriment and love of life through means of a little cartoonish "thing", the world would surely lose, little by little, the very thing that has kept the human spirit alive. Is this urge for instant gratification, acknowledgement, acceptance, titillation, amusement, not destroying the very concept of what it is to live a meaningful life...to communicate wholeheartedly, to love with depth and understanding, and to learn earnestly.
You would be doing the human race a great service by banishing them. So if you want to kill us all, and humanity (i suspect you do), then go right ahead...put smilies on the forum.