Do you think Smilies would be a helpful addition to this Forum ?

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  • 48% (31)
  • 33% (21)
  • 19% (12)
Total voters: 63
 
I would vote for minimal smilies set. Facepalm smile strongly required! )
 
In blogs yes, the forum is not
 
TheXpert:
I would vote for minimal smilies set. Facepalm smile strongly required! )
  +100500
 
Why limit yourself)
 

Waouw an invasion of Russian comrades :-d 

 
angevoyageur:

Waouw an invasion of Russian comrades :-d 

I sort of invited them     they are of course very welcome     
 
No smiles (only beer smile is accepted)
 
Why not!!!
 
Yes they would help spice up the site but no porn ones.
 

Smiles - in the furnace.

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