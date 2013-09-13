Do you think Smilies would be a helpful addition to this Forum ?
- Smilies ( if you need )
- IF YOU TRADE SCALPING; which "Percent of Balance" is acceptable for " loss " in one trade ?
- Warning! Your topic will definitely be deleted if...
I would vote for minimal smilies set. Facepalm smile strongly required! )
In blogs yes, the forum is not
TheXpert:+100500
I would vote for minimal smilies set. Facepalm smile strongly required! )
I would vote for minimal smilies set. Facepalm smile strongly required! )
Why limit yourself)
Waouw an invasion of Russian comrades :-d
angevoyageur:I sort of invited them they are of course very welcome
Waouw an invasion of Russian comrades :-d
No smiles (only beer smile is accepted)
Why not!!!
Yes they would help spice up the site but no porn ones.
Smiles - in the furnace.
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