Slippage in pending order in OrderSend() function
Good afternoon,
I would like to ask for several guestions. For example I have actual Bid price=1.0050 and I set sell limit order for price=1.0090. In Ordersend() function I adjusted slippage for 3 pips (broker has 4 and 2 points). Prices will
go up from actual price 1.0080 subsequently: 1.0080->1.0085->1.0088 and then step prices will be 1.0100->1.0102.
My first question is next:Will be sell limit order executed, or not? 1.0088>(1.0090 minus slippage) but below sell limit price and the first price above sell limit price 1.0090 is 1.0100. In other word 1.0100>(1.0090+slippage).
Next prices will fall subsequently 1.0102->1.0098->1.0095->1.0088. My second question is next:Will be above-mentioned order executed, or not? actual price 1.0088>(1.0090 minus slippage) but below sell limit too.
When we use orders type OP_BUY or OP_SELL then order is executed when ask=price+-slippage or bid=price+-slippage. Is slippage in both direction (it means +-) in pending prices too? Intuition tells me that no:-) or only in one direction (it means either + or -)? Can someone explain it me please generally and carefully?
I searched answer but unseccussfully.
Thank you very much
Andrew
Hello andrew,
As you set SELL LIMIT order at price 1.0090, you will not get into position till the chart arrives to this price.
The slipage is needed as after the chart arrives to 1.0090, then it turns around (+- slipage) then you get into trade.
Hello andrew,
As you set SELL LIMIT order at price 1.0090, you will not get into position till the chart arrives to this price.
The slipage is needed as after the chart arrives to 1.0090, then it turns around (+- slipage) then you get into trade.
Thank you for your answer.
Possible yes. Acceptable, up to you to decide.
Thanks for the reply.. cos I'm thinking of reporting them... As thats the highest I've seen... Others are not as high..
What was the exact time it happened ? Which broker ?
happened Last week friday during the canadian News... FXChoice
Yes so it's usual on news time.
Gap of 52.6 pips between 2 ticks on my broker.
Yes so it's usual on news time.
Gap of 52.6 pips between 2 ticks on my broker.
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Good afternoon,
I would like to ask for several guestions. For example I have actual Bid price=1.0050 and I set sell limit order for price=1.0090. In Ordersend() function I adjusted slippage for 3 pips (broker has 4 and 2 points). Prices will
go up from actual price 1.0080 subsequently: 1.0080->1.0085->1.0088 and then step prices will be 1.0100->1.0102.
My first question is next:Will be sell limit order executed, or not? 1.0088>(1.0090 minus slippage) but below sell limit price and the first price above sell limit price 1.0090 is 1.0100. In other word 1.0100>(1.0090+slippage).
Next prices will fall subsequently 1.0102->1.0098->1.0095->1.0088. My second question is next:Will be above-mentioned order executed, or not? actual price 1.0088>(1.0090 minus slippage) but below sell limit too.
When we use orders type OP_BUY or OP_SELL then order is executed when ask=price+-slippage or bid=price+-slippage. Is slippage in both direction (it means +-) in pending prices too? Intuition tells me that no:-) or only in one direction (it means either + or -)? Can someone explain it me please generally and carefully?
I searched answer but unseccussfully.
Thank you very much
Andrew