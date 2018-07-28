Slippage in pending order in OrderSend() function

New comment
 

Good afternoon,
I would like to ask for several guestions. For example I have actual Bid price=1.0050 and I set sell limit order for price=1.0090. In Ordersend() function I adjusted slippage for 3 pips (broker has 4 and 2 points). Prices will
go up from actual price 1.0080 subsequently: 1.0080->1.0085->1.0088 and then step prices will be 1.0100->1.0102.

My first question is next:Will be sell limit order executed, or not? 1.0088>(1.0090 minus slippage) but below sell limit price and the first price above sell limit price 1.0090 is 1.0100. In other word 1.0100>(1.0090+slippage).

Next prices will fall subsequently 1.0102->1.0098->1.0095->1.0088. My second question is next:Will be above-mentioned order executed, or not? actual price 1.0088>(1.0090 minus slippage) but below sell limit too.
When we use orders type OP_BUY or OP_SELL then order is executed when ask=price+-slippage or bid=price+-slippage. Is slippage in both direction (it means +-) in pending prices too? Intuition tells me that no:-) or only in one direction (it means either + or -)? Can someone explain it me please generally and carefully?

I searched answer but unseccussfully.

Thank you very much
Andrew

 
andrew_256:

Good afternoon,
I would like to ask for several guestions. For example I have actual Bid price=1.0050 and I set sell limit order for price=1.0090. In Ordersend() function I adjusted slippage for 3 pips (broker has 4 and 2 points). Prices will
go up from actual price 1.0080 subsequently: 1.0080->1.0085->1.0088 and then step prices will be 1.0100->1.0102.

My first question is next:Will be sell limit order executed, or not? 1.0088>(1.0090 minus slippage) but below sell limit price and the first price above sell limit price 1.0090 is 1.0100. In other word 1.0100>(1.0090+slippage).

Next prices will fall subsequently 1.0102->1.0098->1.0095->1.0088. My second question is next:Will be above-mentioned order executed, or not? actual price 1.0088>(1.0090 minus slippage) but below sell limit too.
When we use orders type OP_BUY or OP_SELL then order is executed when ask=price+-slippage or bid=price+-slippage. Is slippage in both direction (it means +-) in pending prices too? Intuition tells me that no:-) or only in one direction (it means either + or -)? Can someone explain it me please generally and carefully?

I searched answer but unseccussfully.

Thank you very much
Andrew


Hello andrew,

As you set SELL LIMIT order at price 1.0090, you will not get into position till the chart arrives to this price.

The slipage is needed as after the chart arrives to 1.0090, then it turns around (+- slipage) then you get into trade.

 
crossy:


Hello andrew,

As you set SELL LIMIT order at price 1.0090, you will not get into position till the chart arrives to this price.

The slipage is needed as after the chart arrives to 1.0090, then it turns around (+- slipage) then you get into trade.


Thank you for your answer.
 
how far can slippage go? as high as 56 pips?? e.g a USDCAD sell stop @ 1.32160 but executed at 1.31599, making a total of 56.1 pips slippage. Is that possible or acceptable?
 
Adebayo Owoeye:
how far can slippage go? as high as 56 pips?? e.g a USDCAD sell stop @ 1.32160 but executed at 1.31599, making a total of 56.1 pips slippage. Is that possible or acceptable?
Possible yes. Acceptable, up to you to decide.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Possible yes. Acceptable, up to you to decide.
Thanks for the reply.. cos I'm thinking of reporting them... As thats the highest I've seen... Others are not as high..
 
Adebayo Owoeye:
Thanks for the reply.. cos I'm thinking of reporting them... As thats the highest I've seen... Others are not as high..
What was the exact time it happened ? Which broker ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
What was the exact time it happened ? Which broker ?
happened Last week friday during the canadian News... FXChoice
 
Adebayo Owoeye:
happened Last week friday during the canadian News... FXChoice

Yes so it's usual on news time.

Gap of 52.6 pips between 2 ticks on my broker.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Yes so it's usual on news time.

Gap of 52.6 pips between 2 ticks on my broker.

This gap didnt occur on other brokers
 
Adebayo Owoeye:
This gap didnt occur on other brokers
Of course it occurred on all brokers. It's inside bar, you can't see it without checking the ticks.
12
New comment