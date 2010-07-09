why only visual mode able on real trade, but not tester also
There is such a function.
Click "Open Chart" in the context menu of the "Results" tab of the Strategy Tester to display trades on a chart:
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartOpen
alexey_petrov:
THANKS FOR ALEXEY_PETROV VERY MUCH
i am stupid to discover it so late
in the teriminal help file(f1) --> User Interface / Toolbox / History
it say :"
The history of
deals can be displayed on a chart
by dragging one of deals to it using the left mouse button (Drag'n'Drop). After that all the deals by the same symbols will be displayed on the chart using the "Buy Sign" and "Sell Sign" object. "
why developer didn't provide the function in tetser
--> we can't dag the deal in result tab of tester , in order to show the trade on chart ?
