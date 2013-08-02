Backtesting report
Daily commission - is normal (but report has wrong "order of orders")
But differences in graph and order - are bug.
I get graph and report like yours when use TesterWithdraw() function. If it's true (or false :)) for you, write ticket to Service Desk.
Thank you for your answer.
I don't find TesterWithdrawal function into my expert advisor !
Where can I write ticket to Service Desk?
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / TesterWithdrawal
- www.mql5.com
Common Functions / TesterWithdrawal - Documentation on MQL5
8tango:From your Profile there is a link on the left hand side of the page.
Thank you for your answer.
I don't find TesterWithdrawal function into my expert advisor !
Where can I write ticket to Service Desk?
Thank you I sent a message to Service Desk.
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Hi,
After the backtesting optimization process I save the html report on my computer but the report is strange, I have many lines in the transactions section like "daily commision" (images below), is it normal?
About the graph, there is also a mistake because I see this graph below into the tab "Graph" of mt5:
but when I have saved the report I see this graph:
This is not the same, do you have an explanation?
Thank you for your answer.
Bruno