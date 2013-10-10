How to include a custom indicator in MQL5 Wizard?
Hi, Paulo.
I'm from Brazil.
The article you're looking for is this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/226.
I Explains haw will you add a signal to the wizard.
Best Regards.
MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals
- 2011.01.11
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
The article discusses how to write your own class of trading signals with the implementation of signals on the crossing of the price and the moving average, and how to include it to the generator of trading strategies of the MQL5 Wizard, as well as describes the structure and format of the description of the generated class for the MQL5 Wizard.
ElmoDeMoraes:
Hi, Paulo.
I'm from Brazil.
The article you're looking for is this: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/226.
I Explains haw will you add a signal to the wizard.
Best Regards.
Thank you very much Elmo!
I will look!
I'm always happy when I find a compatriot or someone I can communicate in Portuguese.
Here in the forum I posted a topic to find members who know the Portuguese language, see the post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12917/unread#unread and put your comment
My Best Regards too!
The article evoked here is partly obsolete is it was written for 1st version of the Wizard. This article Create Your Own Trading Robot in 6 Steps! is more accurate, and written for actual version of the Wizard. See also this topic I just created : All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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There is some article in MQL5community that teaches how to add a custom indicator in this library, and so, we can create an EA using the MQL5 Wizard?
Is possible?