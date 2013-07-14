Arrays with high and low prices
You did not look much : CopyLow. Do you need a link to CopyHigh too ?
Maybe you can give me a hint how to look more efficiently. I looked up in the mql5 refences but there are so many functions that it's very difficult for a newbe to figure them out by oneself. Are there any other sources or structured documents where I can find the basics?
Sorry you are probably right, the documentation is very complete ( but not perfect however) and abundant. An other approach for beginners is probably to read some articles, see this topic. Feel free to ask your questions.
Anyway if you do a search with the keyword "high low" you get some good links to documentation.
Sorry you are probably right, the documentation is very complete ( but not perfect however) and abundant. An other approach for beginners is probably to read some articles, see this topic. Feel free to ask your questions.
Anyway if you do a search with the keyword "high low" you get some good links to documentation.
Thank you, I will read some further articles to learn more about MQL5.
I have another question for which I have not found an answer yet.
I need an array whose size I know first at run time. Therefore, I am using a dynimic array. But I fail to initialise it:
double UpperBuffer[];
int OnInit()
{
int dynSize = 20; // The value is actually computed by a function
UpperBuffer[dynSize]=0; // Crash
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
The program crashes at the second line of the code since probably there has been no space allocated for that array. How can I initialise this dynamic array to use it?
...
I need an array whose size I know first at run time. Therefore, I am using a dynimic array. But I fail to initialise it:...
The program crashes at the second line of the code since probably there has been no space allocated for that array. How can I initialise this dynamic array to use it?
Please edit your post and use the SRC button when you post code.
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Hi,
for a symbol of the market watch list (symbol name is known) I need to get the arrays high[] and low[] that you typically get from the OnCalcualte() function:
int OnCalculate (const int rates_total, // size of input time series
const int prev_calculated, // bars handled in previous call
const datetime& time[], // Time
const double& open[], // Open
const double& high[], // High
const double& low[], // Low
const double& close[], // Close
const long& tick_volume[], // Tick Volume
const long& volume[], // Real Volume
const int& spread[] // Spread
);
Which functions return these arrays when OnCalculate cannot be used?
Thank you.
Chris