No profiting from completed jobs (agents)
Hi samfisherbr:
About payment for agents - read this small FAQ : Cloud FAQ - Payment
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some more :
Cloud https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/341
And this website is the key website for agents: https://cloud.mql5.com/
Article about many kinds of optimization with dependance of Cloud for example https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8060 and english version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8153
Visual testing of EA with indicator's template: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/4506
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All articles collected about Cloud - on this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10485#comment_421026 (for quotes)
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As to me so I am user of the cloud (I did not instal any agents). So, my experience is the following:
- if I am making optimization with Fast Genetic Based Algowithm so I am spending just few cents only, and it is very slow way to do (for me).
- if I am making optimization as Slow Complete Algorithm so it is very fast but it costs money for me ... for example :
- cloud.mql5.com
So, if you see that I pay 0.05 dollar so It means that I made optimization for fast algorithm (which is many hours by duration). If you see that I paid 12 dollars/credits so it means that I made slow optimization which is less than 1 hour (very fast) and in very comfortable way.
This is my experience.
Hi there, I'm new at MQL5 and just got some statistics from one day to another, these are they:
As you can see, I have some jobs done(Passes) but still no profit from them, the options at the Configuration Window are ticked correctly.
Is this normal? Should I change something to start profiting, if yes, what?
Thank you!
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Hi there, I'm new at MQL5 and just got some statistics from one day to another, these are they:
As you can see, I have some jobs done(Passes) but still no profit from them, the options at the Configuration Window are ticked correctly.
Is this normal? Should I change something to start profiting, if yes, what?
Thank you!