SL/TP markers on backtest graph

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i miss those SL/TP markers on backtest graphs, anybody has a code how to draw it?

Tried like this, but nothing happens, although it works in simple loop:

   if (OrderSend(request, result) == true)
   {  // if(result.retcode==TRADE_RETCODE_DONE)

      if (request.tp > 0)
      {  string arrow = "TP" + TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES);
         ObjectCreate(0, arrow, OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, 0, TimeCurrent(), request.tp);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrGreen);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, true);
      }

      if (request.sl > 0)
      {  string arrow = "SL" + TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES);
         ObjectCreate(0, arrow, OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, 0, TimeCurrent(), request.sl);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, arrow, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, true);
      }

      if (dbgInfo == true) Print("Ticket = ", result.deal);
      return ((int)result.deal);
   }

 

 

 

OK, it works with visualization ON, and on normal graph.

So the problem is probably that graph isn't created in moment of creating object. Solutions? 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types - Documentation on MQL5
 
graziani:

OK, it works with visualization ON, and on normal graph.

So the problem is probably that graph isn't created in moment of creating object. Solutions? 

Yes, read the documentation
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