SL/TP markers on backtest graph
OK, it works with visualization ON, and on normal graph.
So the problem is probably that graph isn't created in moment of creating object. Solutions?
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types - Documentation on MQL5
graziani:Yes, read the documentation
OK, it works with visualization ON, and on normal graph.
So the problem is probably that graph isn't created in moment of creating object. Solutions?
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i miss those SL/TP markers on backtest graphs, anybody has a code how to draw it?
Tried like this, but nothing happens, although it works in simple loop: