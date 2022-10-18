how to jump automatically to a date in metatrader instead of scrolling
hi actually have just figured it out...need to just press enter and then type date in format dd.mm.yyyy and then it goes there
That's neat, thanks for sharing.
The method I use it to put a vertical bar on the chart, anywhere on the chart, and then change the properties for the timedate field to the exact minute I'm interested in and then the chart "snaps to" the new location of the vertical bar. And since it is set the to exact minute of interest I don't have to look around much to get my bearings on the new time period.
Anyone looks for a FREE chart sync on MT5?
I just found a working indicator and tweaked a bit from MT4 version, copyrights kept in description.
Hope it helps
Anyone looks for a FREE chart sync on MT5?
I just found a working indicator and tweaked a bit from MT4 version, copyrights kept in description.
Hope it helps
Thank you very much for sharing this tool. I had been looking for it for days, and never found it for MT5. Then I come here looking for something else, and I find what I had been looking for days before :)
After almost 2 years, it is still working for MT5. Thank you!
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hi this may be a silly question, but i have loaded 10 yrs worth of data into metatrader and each time i want to view older dates e.g. 2003, i am having to scroll all the to 2003. But im almost certain that some bright spark metatrader developer would have already thoguht about this and provided a JUMP TO facility
does anyone know if such a facility exists and how to access it because im sure have looked everywnere and still cant find it?
any help will be great...
thansk,
tariq