Change volume auto trading

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Hi,

I use the ExpertMAMA in mt5, I have optimized this expert and I use it with automated trading (demo for the moment).

It buy or sell only with 0.01 as volume, how to modify this volume by 4.00?

Thank you for your help.

Bruno 

 
8tango:

Hi,

I use the ExpertMAMA in mt5, I have optimized this expert and I use it with automated trading (demo for the moment).

It buy or sell only with 0.01 as volume, how to modify this volume by 4.00?

Thank you for your help.

Bruno 

You have a lot of choice :

  • Ask to the author
  • Learn to code.
  • Search in the forum.
  • Create a Job.
 

Thank you, 

I found this answer https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9233/384236#comment_384236 on the forum.

 
8tango:

Thank you, 

I found this answer https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9233/384236#comment_384236 on the forum.

I know
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