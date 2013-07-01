Change volume auto trading
8tango:
Hi,
I use the ExpertMAMA in mt5, I have optimized this expert and I use it with automated trading (demo for the moment).
It buy or sell only with 0.01 as volume, how to modify this volume by 4.00?
Thank you for your help.
Bruno
You have a lot of choice :
- Ask to the author
- Learn to code.
- Search in the forum.
- Create a Job.
Thank you,
I found this answer https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9233/384236#comment_384236 on the forum.
8tango:I know
Thank you,
I found this answer https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9233/384236#comment_384236 on the forum.
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Hi,
I use the ExpertMAMA in mt5, I have optimized this expert and I use it with automated trading (demo for the moment).
It buy or sell only with 0.01 as volume, how to modify this volume by 4.00?
Thank you for your help.
Bruno