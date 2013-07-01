Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services - page 2
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If I include that line of code, Strategy Tester does not process ticks. Instead it just freezes.
You may have a try to enable DLL import option in the MetaTrader option area from menu:
Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisor sheet -> Allow DLL imports
And as far as I know, if the command took a long time to execute, it is not suitable to run it in the OnTick function. You may need some work around solutions.
You may have a try to enable DLL import option in the MetaTrader option area from menu:
Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisor sheet -> Allow DLL imports
And as far as I know, if the command took a long time to execute, it is not suitable to run it in the OnTick function. You may need some work around solutions.
I do not have a tab called Expert Advisor sheet. This is the window I get when I select Tools - Options
I do not have a tab called Expert Advisor sheet. This is the window I get when I select Tools - Options
jshumaker:
In regards to your question about the amount of time it takes to process, the SSIS package is a very simple truncate database table command which takes less than a second to execute
And I do not have the package being execute on every tick. I have it in one of my functions which at the most gets called once every 3-5 minutes