Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services - page 2

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jshumaker:
If I include that line of code, Strategy Tester does not process ticks.  Instead it just freezes.

You may have a try to enable DLL import option in the MetaTrader option area from menu:

Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisor sheet -> Allow DLL imports

And as far as I know, if the command took a long time to execute, it is not suitable to run it in the OnTick function. You may need some work around solutions.

 
forex2start:

You may have a try to enable DLL import option in the MetaTrader option area from menu:

Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisor sheet -> Allow DLL imports

And as far as I know, if the command took a long time to execute, it is not suitable to run it in the OnTick function. You may need some work around solutions.

I do not have a tab called Expert Advisor sheet.  This is the window I get when I select Tools - Options

options window 

 
jshumaker:

I do not have a tab called Expert Advisor sheet.  This is the window I get when I select Tools - Options

 

In regards to your question about the amount of time it takes to process, the SSIS package is a very simple truncate database table command which takes less than a second to execute
 

jshumaker:
In regards to your question about the amount of time it takes to process, the SSIS package is a very simple truncate database table command which takes less than a second to execute

 

And I do not have the package being execute on every tick.  I have it in one of my functions which at the most gets called once every 3-5 minutes 

 
I see..  You are using MT4 but not MT5. ..
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