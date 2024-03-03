How to close all orders before weekend. - page 3
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void OnTick()
{
if(close_end_of_week())
{
Close_allpending(symbol_index,POSITION_TYPE_SELL);
Close_allpending(symbol_index,POSITION_TYPE_BUY);
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
}
RESULT:
BEFORE:
AFTER:
before
after: