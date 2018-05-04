CTrade::FillingCheck - possible bug introduced since Jan 2013 - page 2
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Please try to re-compile with the changed file and inform us about the result.
Yeah, I came to the conclusion there is a bug in Ctrade class, on FillingCheck method.
The error disappeared?
Wait the topic starter reply, I am only the moderator
Please try to re-compile with the changed file and inform us about the result.
Thanks.
It now works in the strategy tester, no errors.
I will leave in demo market for a week to verify.
However, what is the impact of this change? Is it safe change for production use?
Is this part of software change bug/error, or something with broker/market that has changed?
Thanks.
It now works in the strategy tester, no errors.
I will leave in demo market for a week to verify.
However, what is the impact of this change? Is it safe change for production use?
Is this part of software change bug/error, or something with broker/market that has changed?
Improved algorithm. Made a bug. (Sorry for my Google-English)
Ok great! excellent to fix bug.
thank you for assistance in solving.
Improved algorithm. Made a bug. (Sorry for my Google-English)
It's very clear, thanks.