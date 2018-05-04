CTrade::FillingCheck - possible bug introduced since Jan 2013 - page 2

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uncleVic:
Please try to re-compile with the changed file and inform us about the result.
Yeah, I came to the conclusion there is a bug in Ctrade class, on FillingCheck method.
 
angevoyageur:
Yeah, I came to the conclusion there is a bug in Ctrade class, on FillingCheck method.
The error disappeared?
 
uncleVic:
The error disappeared?
Wait the topic starter reply, I am only the moderator
 
angevoyageur:
Wait the topic starter reply, I am only the moderator
Waiting for an answer.
 
uncleVic:
Please try to re-compile with the changed file and inform us about the result.

Thanks.

It now works in the strategy tester, no errors.

I will leave in demo market for a week to verify.


However, what is the impact of this change? Is it safe change for production use?

Is this part of software change bug/error, or something with broker/market that has changed?

 
johhny6:

Thanks.

It now works in the strategy tester, no errors.

I will leave in demo market for a week to verify.


However, what is the impact of this change? Is it safe change for production use?

Is this part of software change bug/error, or something with broker/market that has changed?

Improved algorithm. Made a bug. (Sorry for my Google-English)
 
uncleVic:
Improved algorithm. Made a bug. (Sorry for my Google-English)


Ok great! excellent to fix bug.

thank you for assistance in solving.

 
uncleVic:
Improved algorithm. Made a bug. (Sorry for my Google-English)
It's very clear, thanks.
 
Same problem. Moments before filling a complaint in activtrades, i found this post, after days searching. The file incluided resolved the issue. THANKS uncleVic !!!
 
angevoyageur:
It's very clear, thanks.
BTW uncleVic is our Evangelist https://www.mql5.com/en/users/uncleVic
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