If it is not possible to make an EA which can be left to work alone
And be sure of its efficiency to create 100% profits, then can this be achived with combination of EA and Manual?
- RSI+Moving Average Overlay ?
- Finding out when a trade goes to stop loss
- Your profitable EA contains how many lines of code?
Please comment anything other than using signals
drbmgojanur:
And be sure of its efficiency to create 100% profits, then can this be achived with combination of EA and Manual?
And be sure of its efficiency to create 100% profits, then can this be achived with combination of EA and Manual?
If it's possible to create a manual system who is profitable in the long run, then it's also possible to create an semi-automatic one. And in my opinion it's also possible to create a fully-automated one based on this system.
The first step to be profitable is to have a trading strategy.
drbmgojanur:
And be sure of its efficiency to create 100% profits, then can this be achived with combination of EA and Manual?
And be sure of its efficiency to create 100% profits, then can this be achived with combination of EA and Manual?
angevoyageur:Thank you sir, the comment gives good optimistic view.
The first step to be profitable is to have a trading strategy.
If it's possible to create a manual system who is profitable in the long run, then it's also possible to create an semi-automatic one. And in my opinion it's also possible to create a fully-automated one based on this system.
The first step to be profitable is to have a trading strategy.
tonny::) nice. and i asked such EA in case is not a possibility.
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