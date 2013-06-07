If it is not possible to make an EA which can be left to work alone

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And be sure of its efficiency to create 100% profits, then can this be achived with combination of EA and Manual?
 
Please comment anything other than using signals
 
semi-automatic EA (you open the trade and EA will process it)? Yes, possible. But it is mostly related to this service: Jobs
 
drbmgojanur:
And be sure of its efficiency to create 100% profits, then can this be achived with combination of EA and Manual?

If it's possible to create a manual system who is profitable in the long run, then it's also possible to create an semi-automatic one. And in my opinion it's also possible to create a fully-automated one based on this system.

The first step to be profitable is to have a trading strategy.

 
drbmgojanur:
And be sure of its efficiency to create 100% profits, then can this be achived with combination of EA and Manual?
 
angevoyageur:

If it's possible to create a manual system who is profitable in the long run, then it's also possible to create an semi-automatic one. And in my opinion it's also possible to create a fully-automated one based on this system.

The first step to be profitable is to have a trading strategy.

Thank you sir, the comment gives good optimistic view.
 
tonny:
:) nice. and i asked such EA in case is not a possibility.
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