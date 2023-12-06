Excel DDE syntax for using 'MT4|BID!....... in connection with an excel cell .... e.g. 'MT4'|BID!(B7) .... what syntax do i need to use? - page 2

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Hi Dears,


all of the above are good and understandable, however anyone has an idea on how to stream prices from DDE in excel for symbols starting with hashtag "#"?

 

Hi All


Can I get price from many brokers the same excel like this

Thanks

[Deleted]  
@Omar_75 #: Can I get price from many brokers the same excel like this

Not really because the MetaTrader terminal can only connect to one trading account at a time.

You would need to run multiple terminals simultaneously, and you would need a specialised program that would aggregate all the readings into a single worksheet.

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