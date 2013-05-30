Canceling a Signal and leaving behind open positions, that is risky.
fxmechanic:You have to write to ServiceDesk for such issue. There is no guarantee that someone of Metaquotes will see your post here.
Canceling a Signal and leaving behind open positions, that is risky....
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Thanks, I just sent it to them
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Canceling a Signal and leaving behind open positions, that is risky.
To mql5.com stuff or whoever may be able to do something
Deal mql5.com,
Thanks for the great system of building a web place for signal providers and investors to meet; it is one of the best ideas for Forex Market trading investments.
I know that little by little you guys are trying to fix all the potential bed issues to make this great system the safest and reliable possible for all.
So, here I am bringing to your attention this issue, to see if you guys have a quick fixer up method to address the problem.
I was subscribed to "GALA v_05_1000" signal and on 05/30/2013 I get a message that the signal subscription was canceled and disabled.
That is fine as far as the signal is concerned, the problem is that open positions where left behind without stop limit and without target limit exposing the account to very high risk.
I have been testing many signal for reliability and profitability and this is one of the issues that worries me a lot because I been thinking to set some of the signal providers in to a live accounts.
It is of my opinion that that should not be acceptable and that something should be done to correct it; For example, when canceling a signal from a provider also to automatically close all open positions regales of profits.
Thanks for your attention to this issue and rapid solution to this matter.
The image below explains further the issues.