Status updates request for signals
I think there should be an updates feature for temporary communication to subscribers by signal providers besides the signal description. This would be helpful say when a sp wants to inform subscribers on upcoming events affecting the signal for example subscription price increase, why this or that were closed with losses etc etc.
tonny:Like this ? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11807 or something else ?
News Line in Signals
Your subscribers will not only see the updates on the signal's page but will also be notified via personal messages.
RaptorUK:Exactly. Lol i didnt know it already exists.
tonny:You are welcome, glad I was able to help despite my lack of trading ability
It takes time to learn to trade effectively just avoid greed and dont rush.
tonny:LOL . . . I have plenty of patience. You may already have seen evidence of that
