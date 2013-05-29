Status updates request for signals

I think there should be an updates feature for temporary communication to subscribers by signal providers besides the signal description. This would be helpful say when a sp wants to inform subscribers on upcoming events affecting the signal for example subscription price increase, why this or that were closed with losses etc etc.
 
Like this ?  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11807   or something else ?
News Line in Signals
Your subscribers will not only see the updates on the signal's page but will also be notified via personal messages.
 
Exactly. Lol i didnt know it already exists. 
 
You are welcome,  glad I was able to help despite my lack of trading ability  
 
It takes time to learn to trade effectively just avoid greed and dont rush.
 
LOL . . .  I have plenty of patience. You may already have seen evidence of that 
