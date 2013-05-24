MQL5 Programmer WANTED !

Within my reasearches about expert advisors and all the public accessible ones the idea of creating one by myself came to my mind.

For creating the desired EA, I have to following ideas:


6 Steps of processing:

1.) Generating an optimal signal

2.) Search in a defined base of indicators for the indicators that work best in a defined backtest time.

3.) Apply Indicators in combination to chart and check for false signals.

4.) Erase false signals with correllating indicators.


5.) Determine ideal exit points.

6.) Repeat.


Pre-assumptions:

1.) Indicators with a certain hitrate, e.g. 70-80% will be sticked with
2.) Everything will be done by a predefined heuristic.
3.) Neural networks will eventually be used to determine the ideal entry/exit points.



I have some questions at first:


1.) Is anyone interested in coding this ?

2.) Is the selected approach worth sticking with?

3.) Do neural networks make any sense in this case?





I would be happy for any constructive comment.


Regards, Alpha32768





P.S.: I can't program myself but I can do anything else related to this project.

-> If required, we can talk about a salary.


Target would be to create an EA that updates itself and defines its settings by itself.
Please post your Job here:  MQL5 Programmer Wanted
oh, that was decently dumb then from my side. Thank you.
 
   you are welcome.
