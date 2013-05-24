MQL5 Programmer WANTED !
Alpha32768:Please post your Job here: MQL5 Programmer Wanted
Within my reasearches about expert advisors and all the public accessible ones the idea of creating one by myself came to my mind.
For creating the desired EA, I have to following ideas:
Within my reasearches about expert advisors and all the public accessible ones the idea of creating one by myself came to my mind.
For creating the desired EA, I have to following ideas:
RaptorUK:oh, that was decently dumb then from my side. Thank you.
Please post your Job here: MQL5 Programmer Wanted
Please post your Job here: MQL5 Programmer Wanted
Alpha32768:you are welcome.
oh, that was decently dumb then from my side. Thank you.
oh, that was decently dumb then from my side. Thank you.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
For creating the desired EA, I have to following ideas:
6 Steps of processing:
1.) Generating an optimal signal
2.) Search in a defined base of indicators for the indicators that work best in a defined backtest time.
3.) Apply Indicators in combination to chart and check for false signals.
4.) Erase false signals with correllating indicators.
5.) Determine ideal exit points.
6.) Repeat.
Pre-assumptions:
1.) Indicators with a certain hitrate, e.g. 70-80% will be sticked with
2.) Everything will be done by a predefined heuristic.
3.) Neural networks will eventually be used to determine the ideal entry/exit points.
I have some questions at first:
1.) Is anyone interested in coding this ?
2.) Is the selected approach worth sticking with?
3.) Do neural networks make any sense in this case?
I would be happy for any constructive comment.
Regards, Alpha32768
P.S.: I can't program myself but I can do anything else related to this project.
-> If required, we can talk about a salary.
Target would be to create an EA that updates itself and defines its settings by itself.