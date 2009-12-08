DLL import problem
Is it a script? Have you ticked "Allow dll imports"?
Try script below from section Scope Resolution Operation (::)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CheckContext.mq5 |
//| Copyright © 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.metaquotes.net"
#property script_show_inputs
#import"kernel32.dll"
int GetLastError(void);
#import
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CCheckContext
{
int m_id;
public:
CCheckContext() { m_id=1234; }
protected:
int GetLastError() { return(m_id); }
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CCheckContext2 : public CCheckContext
{
int m_id2;
public:
CCheckContext2() { m_id2=5678; }
void Print();
protected:
int GetLastError() { return(m_id2); }
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCheckContext2::Print()
{
::Print("Terminal GetLastError",::GetLastError());
::Print("kernel32 GetLastError",kernel32::GetLastError());
::Print("parent GetLastError",CCheckContext::GetLastError());
::Print("our GetLastError",GetLastError());
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//---
CCheckContext2 test;
test.Print();
struct SessionTime
{
string sessionName;
int startHour;
int startMinutes;
int endHour;
int endMinutes;
};
SessionTime st;
st.sessionName="Asian";
st.startHour=0;
st.startMinutes=0;
st.endHour=9;
st.endMinutes=0;
Print(st.sessionName,st.startHour,st.startMinutes,st.endHour,st.endMinutes);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Rosh :
Is it a script? Have you ticked "Allow dll imports"?
Try script below from section Scope Resolution Operation (::)
Scripts including the one above won't load DLLs in debug mode.
phampton :
Scripts including the one above won't load DLLs in debug mode.
Thank you for your message. Bug fixed.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
[CONDITIONS]
1) Compilation is perfect without ERROR or WARNING.
2) TERMINAL Setting: ALLOW DLL
3) MQL5 Setting: ALLOW DLL
4) I use MT5 build 228
[PROBLEM]
When attach to chart, terminal gives error and says that "DLL loading is NOT allow".
Anybody have a clue to the problem.