EURUSD Technical Analysis 19.05 - 26.05 : Bear Market Rally - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Euro weakening from negative news from some eu countries i think downtrend will continue for a while on EURUSD.
This is bear market rally on D1 started:
It is still starting :) but for now - we are having the flat on D1:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, D1, 2013.05.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd d1 flat
This kind of situation is good for martingale and scalping systems (those systems are very profitable during this kind of market condition (flat is going on for the second day with possible bear market rally started)
As to the situation with H4 timeframe so it is bearish :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
eurusd h4
Yes, just a bearish ... only :)
As to the situation with H4 timeframe so it is bearish :
Yes, just a bearish ... only :)
Sorry but I don't think it's bearish. It's on a support zone, and seems rather to rebound on this one.
primary bearish because price is below Sinkou Span B line (i am using Ichimoku indicator for technical analysis).
wow !
:-)
Still bearish
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD H4 "bearish" ;-)