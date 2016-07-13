EURUSD Technical Analysis 19.05 - 26.05 : Bear Market Rally - page 2

New comment
 
tonny:
Euro weakening from negative news from some eu countries i think downtrend will continue for a while on EURUSD.
Do you know which news ?
 
newdigital:

This is bear market rally on D1 started:


It is still starting :) but for now - we are having the flat on D1:

 

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, D1, 2013.05.23

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd d1 flat

EURUSD, D1, 2013.05.23, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

This kind of situation is good for martingale and scalping systems (those systems are very profitable during this kind of market condition (flat is going on for the second day with possible bear market rally started)


 

As to the situation with H4 timeframe so it is bearish :

 

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.23

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

eurusd h4

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.23, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


Yes, just a bearish ... only :) 

 
newdigital:

As to the situation with H4 timeframe so it is bearish :

 


Yes, just a bearish ... only :) 

Sorry but I don't think it's bearish. It's on a support zone, and seems rather to rebound on this one.
 
angevoyageur:
Sorry but I don't think it's bearish. It's on a support zone, and seems rather to rebound on this one.
primary bearish because price is below Sinkou Span B line (i am using Ichimoku indicator for technical analysis).
 
newdigital:
primary bearish because price is below Sinkou Span B line (i am using Ichimoku indicator for technical analysis).
We will see
 

wow !

:-)

 
There are many indicators to make a technical analysis: Ichimoku, digital filters, 3 - 5 or 6 indicators namely Moving Averages (it is very popular method), shifted EMA - just one indicator only, and of course - patterns, and so on. I am using Ichimoku just because I like this indicator.
 

Still bearish

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.23

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

EURUSD H4 "bearish" ;-)

EURUSD, H4, 2013.05.23, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
Hey newdigital looks like your analysis backfired. And this is why i insist people connect to signal to avoid misleading.
123
New comment