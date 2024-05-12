Which of the following winning strategies would you prefer(select multiple)
- Braintrading EA
- Do you want to lose your money?
- Please compare 2 Strategy: Risk 2 to get 1 vs Risk 1 to get 2 which is better?
"Records more winning trades than losing ones"
On it's own this is not a valid measure of a Strategy, a very profitable Strategy can have a win rate of 10% and conversely and losing Strategy could have a win rate of 90%
"Records more losing trades than winning ones but profits equally overall"
As long as the risk and draw down are controlled this if good.
The number of trades needed depends on the Win Rate, for a low win rate more trades are needed, for a high win rate fewer trades are needed to achieve the same return.
"Trades 5 times a month but is equally profitable"
See above . . .
"Makes very high profit with high risk of margin call"
There should never ever be a risk of a margin call, if there is the Money management and position sizing is flawed.
"Makes small profits with very low risk of margin call"
See above . . .
If i could vote i would select all of the above except "Makes very high profit with high risk of margin call"
tonny:Do yourself a favour and think/learn about the relationship between Win Rate and Risk:Reward for a "coin toss" type strategy.
RaptorUK:
Do yourself a favour and think/learn about the relationship between Win Rate and Risk:Reward for a "coin toss" type strategy.
RaptorUK:Or don't, it's your loss.
Me and you signals head to head we see who's better trader. Im already there and waiting. :-\
this will be ATC 2013
tonny:Just like you I don't have a winning strategy yet so the competition would be who loses the least . . . I'm not interested in losing money.
Dont yap if you cant and this is what i was talking about, moderators acting like pro traders arguing all over due to moderator powers while they cant show their trading.
tonny:Please stop arguing about moderators. Anyone is free to discuss on this forum provided that the rules are followed. You are at the limit.
