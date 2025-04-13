Where are you from ? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Amazing comment :)
I'm a Dutchman living in New Zealand. Surf is much better here and not so cold.. :)
Italian. why not organize a meeting? We could choose a city by voting :) "Meta-Meet" :)
I'm a Dutchman living in New Zealand. Surf is much better here and not so cold.. :)
Hello everyone, I'm from Poland.
sigli Aceh(NAD) Indonesia
Nobody else from Singapore ?