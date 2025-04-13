Where are you from ? - page 2

New comment
 
Shunmas:
Amazing comment :)
So you are from Gibraltar ?
 
i am from South Africa. My wife is Belgian. Great to meet you all.
 
sigli Aceh(NAD) Indonesia
 
Hello everyone, I'm from Poland.
 

I'm a Dutchman living in New Zealand. Surf is much better here and not so cold.. :)

 
Italian. why not organize a meeting? We could choose a city by voting :) "Meta-Meet" :) 
 
nemux:
Italian. why not organize a meeting? We could choose a city by voting :) "Meta-Meet" :) 
cowil:

I'm a Dutchman living in New Zealand. Surf is much better here and not so cold.. :)

sunok:
Hello everyone, I'm from Poland.
FARESULT:
sigli Aceh(NAD) Indonesia
Welcome all.
 
Singapore and I think there are no or few from my country
 
Nobody else from Singapore ?
 
angevoyageur:
Nobody else from Singapore ?
I am not from Singapore
1234567
New comment