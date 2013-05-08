iCustom , wrong returned value
Can you please use the source button when you post code.
You can also attach a file for larger source code. Thanks.
To see your(s) indicator(s) on the chart opened at the end of a test, see here.
Can you please use the source button when you post code.
You can also attach a file for larger source code. Thanks.
To see your(s) indicator(s) on the chart opened at the end of a test, see here.
Sorry it is my fiirst post ;) next time i do in this way.
My main trouble is not to see my indicator but is to understand why the value on left box of terminal is different from value i see in diary with print function.
I have not mande strange thing, just called indicator and print hpC[0] value
thanks
Tomorrow i will do it in my office.
But my main trouble is that when i call my indicator in code...output value is wrong ( not much but wrong), but on left box of trader terminal on is right.
- 2011.02.01
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
Tomorrow i will do it in my office.
But my main trouble is that when i call my indicator in code...output value is wrong ( not much but wrong), but on left box of trader terminal on is right.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello i post code, i have used simple movingaverage expert example and i just added iCustom indicator call to hodrick filter. Call to custom indicator seems ok but when i run robot tester i get this:EDITED by moderator.
-custom indicator is not viewed in graph
-if i manually add indicator on graph of finished simulation and i print on diary via code current value of indicator, i see 2 different value from terminal left box and printed value of diary (they do not differ too much) here i attach code of robot and hodrick indicator