iCustom , wrong returned value

Hello i post code, i have used simple movingaverage expert example and i just added iCustom indicator call to hodrick filter. Call to custom indicator seems ok but when i run robot tester i get this:
-custom indicator is not viewed in graph
-if i manually add indicator on graph of finished simulation and i print on diary via code current value of indicator, i see 2 different value from terminal left box and printed value of diary (they do not differ too much) here i attach code of robot and hodrick indicator

Sorry it is my fiirst post ;) next time i do in this way.

My main trouble is not to see my indicator but is to understand why the value on left box of terminal is different from value i see in diary with print function.

I have not mande strange thing, just called indicator and print hpC[0] value

 

thanks  

 
smosquito:
Can you post a screenshot to demonstrate your issue ??
 

Tomorrow i will do it in my office.

 

But my main trouble is that when i call my indicator in code...output value is wrong ( not much but wrong), but on left box of trader terminal on  is right. 

smosquito:

Tomorrow i will do it in my office.

 

But my main trouble is that when i call my indicator in code...output value is wrong ( not much but wrong), but on left box of trader terminal on  is right. 

Ok but we need more materials to understand and solve your issue. Re-post your code also.
