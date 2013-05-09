some help in coding
Why are you looping on whole array on each tick ?
for( int w=0; w<=rates_total-2; w++ )Also why make a new loop ? You can insert your code in the existing loop.
with modify the loop ; ( thank you )
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Laguerre | //| Copyright © 2009, EarnForex | //| http://www.earnforex.com/ | //| Based on Laguerre.mq4 by Emerald King | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2009, EarnForex" #property link "http://www.earnforex.com" #property version "1.01" #property description "Laguerre - shows weighted trend-line in a separate indicator window." #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_minimum -0.05 #property indicator_maximum 1.05 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_color1 Magenta #property indicator_level1 1.00 #property indicator_level2 0.00 //---- input parameters input double gamma = 0.7; input int CountBars = 950; double L0 = 0; double L1 = 0; double L2 = 0; double L3 = 0; double L0A = 0; double L1A = 0; double L2A = 0; double L3A = 0; double LRSI = 0; double CU = 0; double CD = 0; double val1[]; //************************************************************************** int NODE_Laguerre=50; double Laguerre_UP[50]; datetime Laguerre_UP_TIME[50]; double Laguerre_DOWN[50]; datetime Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[50]; double UP_Laguerre_MINIMUM=1.0; double DOWN_Laguerre_MAXIMUM=0.0; //************************************************************************** //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Laguerre"); SetIndexBuffer(0, val1, INDICATOR_DATA); //************************************************************************** for( int i=0; i<NODE_Laguerre; i++ ) { Laguerre_UP[i]=0.50; Laguerre_DOWN[i]=0.50; } //************************************************************************** } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data Calculation Function for Indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &Close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit = CountBars; if (CountBars > rates_total) limit = rates_total; ArraySetAsSeries(Close, true); int i = limit - 1; while(i >= 0) { L0A = L0; L1A = L1; L2A = L2; L3A = L3; L0 = (1 - gamma) * Close[i] + gamma * L0A; L1 = - gamma * L0 + L0A + gamma * L1A; L2 = - gamma * L1 + L1A + gamma * L2A; L3 = - gamma * L2 + L2A + gamma * L3A; CU = 0; CD = 0; if (L0 >= L1) CU = L0 - L1; else CD = L1 - L0; if (L1 >= L2) CU = CU + L1 - L2; else CD = CD + L2 - L1; if (L2 >= L3) CU = CU + L2 - L3; else CD = CD + L3 - L2; if (CU + CD != 0) LRSI = CU / (CU + CD); val1[rates_total - i - 1] = LRSI; //******************************************************************************** if( val1[rates_total - i-2]==UP_Laguerre_MINIMUM ) { if( Laguerre_UP_TIME[0]<=Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0] ) { for( int Laguerre_count=NODE_Laguerre-1; Laguerre_count>=1; Laguerre_count-- ) { Laguerre_UP[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_UP[Laguerre_count-1]; Laguerre_UP_TIME[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_UP_TIME[Laguerre_count-1]; } Laguerre_UP[0]=1.0; Laguerre_UP_TIME[0]=time[rates_total - i-2]; } } //---- if( val1[rates_total - i-2]==DOWN_Laguerre_MAXIMUM ) { if( Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0]<=Laguerre_UP_TIME[0] ) { for( int Laguerre_count=NODE_Laguerre-1; Laguerre_count>=1; Laguerre_count-- ) { Laguerre_DOWN[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_DOWN[Laguerre_count-1]; Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[Laguerre_count-1]; } Laguerre_DOWN[0]=0.0; Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0]=time[rates_total - i-2]; } } i--; } //******************************************************************************** Comment("" ,"\nval1[rates_total-1]=",val1[rates_total-1] ,"\n" ,"\nLaguerre_UP[0]=",Laguerre_UP[0]," Laguerre_UP_TIME[0]=",Laguerre_UP_TIME[0] ,"\nLaguerre_UP[1]=",Laguerre_UP[1]," Laguerre_UP_TIME[1]=",Laguerre_UP_TIME[1] ,"\nLaguerre_UP[2]=",Laguerre_UP[2]," Laguerre_UP_TIME[2]=",Laguerre_UP_TIME[2] ,"\n" ,"\nLaguerre_DOWN[0]=",Laguerre_DOWN[0]," Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0]=",Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0] ,"\nLaguerre_DOWN[1]=",Laguerre_DOWN[1]," Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[1]=",Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[1] ,"\nLaguerre_DOWN[2]=",Laguerre_DOWN[2]," Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[2]=",Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[2] ); //----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------// return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
there is still error. because of :
i don't understand what do you mean by you say : " Why are you looping on whole array on each tick ? "
This is no longer the case since you have changed your loop. OnCalculate is call on each tick.
The problem is here:
if( NormalizeDouble(val1[rates_total - i-2],2)<=DOWN_Laguerre_MAXIMUM ) { if( Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0]<=Laguerre_UP_TIME[0] )
As your last UP is the more recent, this condition is always true.
Also a suggestion, as you have :
ArraySetAsSeries(Close, true);
It's probably easier and clearer to use :
ArraySetAsSeries(val1, true);
and then change
val1[rates_total - i - 1] to val1[i]
...
thank you for all,
i will resume that ;
please don't forget this page
i will change them all
hi;
my last change and still there is problem :-(
//******************************************************************************** if( NormalizeDouble(val1[i+1],2)>=UP_Laguerre_MINIMUM && Laguerre_UP_TIME[0]<=Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0] && Laguerre_UP[0]==0.5 ) { for( int Laguerre_count=NODE_Laguerre-1; Laguerre_count>=1; Laguerre_count-- ) { Laguerre_UP[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_UP[Laguerre_count-1]; Laguerre_UP_TIME[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_UP_TIME[Laguerre_count-1]; } Laguerre_UP[0]=1.0; Laguerre_UP_TIME[0]=time[i+1]; Laguerre_DOWN[0]=0.5; } //---- if( NormalizeDouble(val1[i+1],2)<=DOWN_Laguerre_MAXIMUM && Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0]<=Laguerre_UP_TIME[0] && Laguerre_DOWN[0]==0.5 ) { for( int Laguerre_count=NODE_Laguerre-1; Laguerre_count>=1; Laguerre_count-- ) { Laguerre_DOWN[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_DOWN[Laguerre_count-1]; Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[Laguerre_count-1]; } Laguerre_DOWN[0]=0.0; Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0]=time[i+1]; Laguerre_UP[0]=0.5; } i--; }
file attached; can you please check it.
after run of indicator ;
the first value for previous extermum is fault.
then there is no change for another point in forward by time .
can you check it in strategy tester.
thank you.
hi mehrdad
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Laguerre | //| Copyright © 2009, EarnForex | //| http://www.earnforex.com/ | //| Based on Laguerre.mq4 by Emerald King | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2009, EarnForex" #property link "http://www.earnforex.com" #property version "1.01" #property description "Laguerre - shows weighted trend-line in a separate indicator window." #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_minimum -0.05 #property indicator_maximum 1.05 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_color1 Magenta #property indicator_level1 1.00 #property indicator_level2 0.00 //---- input parameters input double gamma = 0.7; input int CountBars = 950; double L0 = 0; double L1 = 0; double L2 = 0; double L3 = 0; double L0A = 0; double L1A = 0; double L2A = 0; double L3A = 0; double LRSI = 0; double CU = 0; double CD = 0; double val1[]; //************************************************************************** int NODE_Laguerre=50; double Laguerre_UP[50]; datetime Laguerre_UP_TIME[50]; double Laguerre_DOWN[50]; datetime Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[50]; double UP_Laguerre_MINIMUM=1.0; double DOWN_Laguerre_MAXIMUM=0.0; //************************************************************************** //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Laguerre"); SetIndexBuffer(0, val1, INDICATOR_DATA); //************************************************************************** for( int i=0; i<NODE_Laguerre; i++ ) { Laguerre_UP[i]=0.50; Laguerre_DOWN[i]=0.50; } //************************************************************************** } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data Calculation Function for Indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &Close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit = CountBars; if (CountBars > rates_total) limit = rates_total; ArraySetAsSeries(Close, true); ArraySetAsSeries(time, true); ArraySetAsSeries(val1, true); int i = limit-1; while(i >= 0) { L0A = L0; L1A = L1; L2A = L2; L3A = L3; L0 = (1 - gamma) * Close[i] + gamma * L0A; L1 = - gamma * L0 + L0A + gamma * L1A; L2 = - gamma * L1 + L1A + gamma * L2A; L3 = - gamma * L2 + L2A + gamma * L3A; CU = 0; CD = 0; if (L0 >= L1) CU = L0 - L1; else CD = L1 - L0; if (L1 >= L2) CU = CU + L1 - L2; else CD = CD + L2 - L1; if (L2 >= L3) CU = CU + L2 - L3; else CD = CD + L3 - L2; if (CU + CD != 0) LRSI = CU / (CU + CD); val1[i] = LRSI; i--; } int Countup=0,Countdown=0; for ( int j =2 ; j <limit ;j++) { if( NormalizeDouble(val1[j-2],2)>=UP_Laguerre_MINIMUM) if (val1[j]<val1[j-1] && val1[j-1]<val1[j-2]) { Laguerre_UP[Countup]=Close[j-2]; Laguerre_UP_TIME[Countup++]=time[j-2]; ObjectCreate(0,"l1"+IntegerToString(j),OBJ_VLINE,0,time[j-2],Close[j-2]); ObjectSetInteger(0,"l1"+IntegerToString(j),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrYellowGreen); } if( NormalizeDouble(val1[j-2],2)<=DOWN_Laguerre_MAXIMUM ) if (val1[j]>val1[j-1]&& val1[j-1]>val1[j-2]) { Laguerre_DOWN[Countdown]=Close[j-2]; Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[Countdown++]=time[j-2]; ObjectCreate(0,"d1"+IntegerToString(j),OBJ_VLINE,0,time[j-2],Close[j-2]); ObjectSetInteger(0,"d1"+IntegerToString(j),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrPink); } } //******************************************************************************** Comment("" ,"\nrates_total=",rates_total," limit=",limit ,"\nval1[0]=",val1[0] ,"\n" ,"\nLaguerre_UP[0]=",Laguerre_UP[0]," Laguerre_UP_TIME[0]=",Laguerre_UP_TIME[0] ,"\nLaguerre_UP[1]=",Laguerre_UP[1]," Laguerre_UP_TIME[1]=",Laguerre_UP_TIME[1] ,"\nLaguerre_UP[2]=",Laguerre_UP[2]," Laguerre_UP_TIME[2]=",Laguerre_UP_TIME[2] ,"\n" ,"\nLaguerre_DOWN[0]=",Laguerre_DOWN[0]," Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0]=",Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0] ,"\nLaguerre_DOWN[1]=",Laguerre_DOWN[1]," Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[1]=",Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[1] ,"\nLaguerre_DOWN[2]=",Laguerre_DOWN[2]," Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[2]=",Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[2] ); //----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------// return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
hi kourosh;
thank you
i will modify it.
thank you all
problem solved
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Laguerre | //| Copyright © 2009, EarnForex | //| http://www.earnforex.com/ | //| Based on Laguerre.mq4 by Emerald King | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2009, EarnForex" #property link "http://www.earnforex.com" #property version "1.01" #property description "Laguerre - shows weighted trend-line in a separate indicator window." #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_minimum -0.05 #property indicator_maximum 1.05 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_color1 Magenta #property indicator_level1 1.00 #property indicator_level2 0.00 //---- input parameters input double gamma = 0.7; input int CountBars = 9950; double L0 = 0; double L1 = 0; double L2 = 0; double L3 = 0; double L0A = 0; double L1A = 0; double L2A = 0; double L3A = 0; double LRSI = 0; double CU = 0; double CD = 0; double val1[]; //************************************************************************** int NODE_Laguerre=50; double Laguerre_UP[50]; datetime Laguerre_UP_TIME[50]; double Laguerre_DOWN[50]; datetime Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[50]; double UP_Laguerre_MINIMUM=1.0; double DOWN_Laguerre_MAXIMUM=0.0; double Laguerre_up; double Laguerre_down; //************************************************************************** //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Laguerre"); SetIndexBuffer(0, val1, INDICATOR_DATA); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data Calculation Function for Indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &Close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit = CountBars; if (CountBars > rates_total) limit = rates_total; ArraySetAsSeries(Close, true); ArraySetAsSeries(time, true); ArraySetAsSeries(val1, true); int i = limit - 1; while(i >= 0) { L0A = L0; L1A = L1; L2A = L2; L3A = L3; L0 = (1 - gamma) * Close[i] + gamma * L0A; L1 = - gamma * L0 + L0A + gamma * L1A; L2 = - gamma * L1 + L1A + gamma * L2A; L3 = - gamma * L2 + L2A + gamma * L3A; CU = 0; CD = 0; if (L0 >= L1) CU = L0 - L1; else CD = L1 - L0; if (L1 >= L2) CU = CU + L1 - L2; else CD = CD + L2 - L1; if (L2 >= L3) CU = CU + L2 - L3; else CD = CD + L3 - L2; if (CU + CD != 0) LRSI = CU / (CU + CD); val1[i] = LRSI; i--; } //************************************************************ for ( int j =limit ; j >0 ;j--) { if( NormalizeDouble(val1[j],2)>=UP_Laguerre_MINIMUM) if (Laguerre_up!=1) { for( int Laguerre_count=NODE_Laguerre-1; Laguerre_count>=1; Laguerre_count-- ) { Laguerre_UP[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_UP[Laguerre_count-1]; Laguerre_UP_TIME[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_UP_TIME[Laguerre_count-1]; } Laguerre_UP[0]=Close[j]; Laguerre_UP_TIME[0]=time[j]; ObjectCreate(0,"l1"+IntegerToString(j),OBJ_VLINE,0,time[j],Close[j]); ObjectSetInteger(0,"l1"+IntegerToString(j),OBJPROP_COLOR,Green); Laguerre_up=1.0; Laguerre_down=0.5; } if( NormalizeDouble(val1[j],2)<=DOWN_Laguerre_MAXIMUM ) if (Laguerre_down!=0.0) { for( int Laguerre_count=NODE_Laguerre-1; Laguerre_count>=1; Laguerre_count-- ) { Laguerre_DOWN[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_DOWN[Laguerre_count-1]; Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[Laguerre_count]=Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[Laguerre_count-1]; } Laguerre_DOWN[0]=Close[j]; Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0]=time[j]; ObjectCreate(0,"d1"+IntegerToString(j),OBJ_VLINE,0,time[j],Close[j]); ObjectSetInteger(0,"d1"+IntegerToString(j),OBJPROP_COLOR,Red); Laguerre_up=0.5; Laguerre_down=0.0; } } //******************************************************************************** Comment("" ,"\nrates_total=",rates_total," limit=",limit ,"\nval1[0]=",val1[0] ,"\n" ,"\nLaguerre_UP[0]=",Laguerre_UP[0]," Laguerre_UP_TIME[0]=",Laguerre_UP_TIME[0] ,"\nLaguerre_UP[1]=",Laguerre_UP[1]," Laguerre_UP_TIME[1]=",Laguerre_UP_TIME[1] ,"\nLaguerre_UP[2]=",Laguerre_UP[2]," Laguerre_UP_TIME[2]=",Laguerre_UP_TIME[2] ,"\n" ,"\nLaguerre_DOWN[0]=",Laguerre_DOWN[0]," Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0]=",Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[0] ,"\nLaguerre_DOWN[1]=",Laguerre_DOWN[1]," Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[1]=",Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[1] ,"\nLaguerre_DOWN[2]=",Laguerre_DOWN[2]," Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[2]=",Laguerre_DOWN_TIME[2] ); //----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------// return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { Comment(""); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_VLINE); ChartRedraw(); }
thank you
hi; can you please tell me where i am wrong.
for indicator " Laguerre " i want to determine the first change from value "1" to "0" or Vice versa and those time.
i add high lighted line to the source ( mql5 file attached ).
at first it's ok ; such as below picture;
but suddenly change and
there is wrong.
can you please tell me , what is wrongthank you.