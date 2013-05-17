Histogram Width can not be affected. Please help
Hi,
I wrote the following code. But the width setting of Histogram （#property indicator_width1 4） could not affect.
Please tell me why. How can I make it?
Thanks!
I need the feature to make a simple candlestick indicator like the image working with MT4.
Seems like you can't set a width larger than the actual candles. I don't know if it's a bug or a feature ;-)
You can write to ServiceDesk to report this and obtain a definitive answer.
Hi Alain,
Thank you so much :)
I have reported this to ServiceDesk. I look forward to hear from them.
I think it is a very important feature, so I 'll go back to MT4.
Hoping that they'll fix it soon!
Why "cannot be affected"?
I see difference between
#property indicator_width1 4
and
#property indicator_width1 3
Hi Slawa,
Thanks for your comment :)
That's right. Sorry for my bad English. Seems like there are differences among width 1~3.
But MT5 can't delineate width 4 or above for now, though MT4 can do that -
You see the difference only if histogram width is <= candle width.
I know how histogram is drawn.
Definitely there is difference between MT4 and MT5. As designed.
Definitely this is first complaint about histogram drawing. What should we do?
BTW there is special style DRAW_CANDLES
