Errors when testing default eas that come with MT5

Hi, there! I am originally an MT4 user, and therefore very new to MT5!

I wanted to have a better understanding of its Strategy Tester so I tried to run a strategy test ("backtest") of one of the EAs that come with MT5 (MACD Sample) on EURUSD H4 over the first 4 months of 2103.

I did it in Visualization mode, and noticed that no trades were triggered (?!). When looking at the Journal of the Strategy Tester Visualization window I noticed that all potential trades were aborted with the log "Error opening BUY/SELL position by EURUSD: '(null)'"

Any idea why is this happening? I find it strange that a stock EA that comes with MT5 does not work? Unless as a newbie I am missing something "obvious"! ;-)

Thanks in advance for your help! 

 
Did you open a Demo account with a Broker ?  perhaps you can post a screenshot of your Strategy Tester window,  it may help diagnose the issue ?
Hi, RaptorUK, good to see you here too, and thanks once more for your help! :-)

Yes, I opened a demo account with VantageFX, though I thought that would not matter...

Here is the snapshot of the Strategy Tester window:

 

 
Can you show the Strategy Tester pane/window where you select the EA and set your starting balance, etc  please.
 
Sure! Here it is:

 
Perhaps this is realated to your issue:  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9987

Try opening a Demo account on the Metaquotes demo server 

Thanks! Will do that right now and give feedback!

Should have made a search in the forum for "Vantage FX error"!!! (sorry!! :-)

 
Awesome, it worked!! ;-)

 Thanks a lot, RaptorUK! 

 
Great,  happy to help :-)
