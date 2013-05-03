Errors when testing default eas that come with MT5
Hi, there! I am originally an MT4 user, and therefore very new to MT5!
I wanted to have a better understanding of its Strategy Tester so I tried to run a strategy test ("backtest") of one of the EAs that come with MT5 (MACD Sample) on EURUSD H4 over the first 4 months of 2103.
I did it in Visualization mode, and noticed that no trades were triggered (?!). When looking at the Journal of the Strategy Tester Visualization window I noticed that all potential trades were aborted with the log "Error opening BUY/SELL position by EURUSD: '(null)'"
Any idea why is this happening? I find it strange that a stock EA that comes with MT5 does not work? Unless as a newbie I am missing something "obvious"! ;-)
Thanks in advance for your help!
- www.mql5.com
Did you open a Demo account with a Broker ? perhaps you can post a screenshot of your Strategy Tester window, it may help diagnose the issue ?
Hi, RaptorUK, good to see you here too, and thanks once more for your help! :-)
Yes, I opened a demo account with VantageFX, though I thought that would not matter...
Here is the snapshot of the Strategy Tester window:
Perhaps this is realated to your issue: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9987
Try opening a Demo account on the Metaquotes demo server
- www.mql5.com
Perhaps this is realated to your issue: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9987
Try opening a Demo account on the Metaquotes demo server
Thanks! Will do that right now and give feedback!
Should have made a search in the forum for "Vantage FX error"!!! (sorry!! :-)
Thanks! Will do that right now and give feedback!
Should have made a search in the forum for "Vantage FX error"!!! (sorry!! :-)
Awesome, it worked!! ;-)
Thanks a lot, RaptorUK!
Awesome, it worked!! ;-)
Thanks a lot, RaptorUK!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, there! I am originally an MT4 user, and therefore very new to MT5!
I wanted to have a better understanding of its Strategy Tester so I tried to run a strategy test ("backtest") of one of the EAs that come with MT5 (MACD Sample) on EURUSD H4 over the first 4 months of 2103.
I did it in Visualization mode, and noticed that no trades were triggered (?!). When looking at the Journal of the Strategy Tester Visualization window I noticed that all potential trades were aborted with the log "Error opening BUY/SELL position by EURUSD: '(null)'"
Any idea why is this happening? I find it strange that a stock EA that comes with MT5 does not work? Unless as a newbie I am missing something "obvious"! ;-)
Thanks in advance for your help!