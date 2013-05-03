Error in compiler or in terminal display?

Hello,

I know that it is not such an important question, but:

this simple piece of code should print as output the "white heart suit" ♡ (hex code 2661);

 

void OnStart()
  {
    string test="";
   
   StringSetCharacter(test,0,0x2661);
   Print(test);
   }

 

 Instead what I get is the following displayed output:

 

 
What Font do you think that MT5 is using ?
 
I don't know if it is only a font problem, in fact if I slightly change the code in this way: 

void OnStart()
  {
    string test="";
   
   StringSetCharacter(test,0,0x2661);
   Print(test);
   StringSetCharacter(test,1,0x2662);
   Print(test);
   }

 

 Then I get the correct symbol in the second print output.

 

 

 
Mmmmm,  this might be a bug,  according to the Documentation . . .  "If pos is equal to string length, the specified symbol is added at the string end, and the length is enlarged by one."  

The reason I asked about character set is when I look at  Arial  in charmap I don't find the white heart suit at 0x2661 

 
This is clearly a bug. You can write to ServiceDesk.
