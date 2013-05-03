Error in compiler or in terminal display?
Hello,
I know that it is not such an important question, but:
this simple piece of code should print as output the "white heart suit" ♡ (hex code 2661);
What Font do you think that MT5 is using ?
I don't know if it is only a font problem, in fact if I slightly change the code in this way:
void OnStart() { string test=""; StringSetCharacter(test,0,0x2661); Print(test); StringSetCharacter(test,1,0x2662); Print(test); }
Then I get the correct symbol in the second print output.
Mmmmm, this might be a bug, according to the Documentation . . . "If pos is equal to string length, the specified symbol is added at the string end, and the length is enlarged by one."
The reason I asked about character set is when I look at Arial in charmap I don't find the white heart suit at 0x2661
Instead what I get is the following displayed output: