simple questions

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Hello,
Who can answer me the following questions:
In a chart can only run one EA, right? Now I have an EA (PositionPropertiesPanel.mq5) rebuild started before. See picture. I want to run an EA automatically and simultaneously Ino ads.
My questions:
1 can I make a script from the EA? 
2 in the information field I want to enter the values ​​right justified. Not like the date in the picture.
3 How can I display the date yyyy.mm.dd in (dd.mm.)! (german) Change?

To these questions I have not found answers under F1.

 Chart 

 
gehtdoch:
Hello,
Who can answer me the following questions:
In a chart can only run one EA, right? Now I have an EA (PositionPropertiesPanel.mq5) rebuild started before. See picture. I want to run an EA automatically and simultaneously Ino ads.
My questions:
1 can I make a script from the EA? 
2 in the information field I want to enter the values ​​right justified. Not like the date in the picture.
3 How can I display the date yyyy.mm.dd in (dd.mm.)! (german) Change?

To these questions I have not found answers under F1.

  

  1. Yes
  2. This is not a question. In the original PositionPropertiesPanel.mq5, the values are right justified, right ?
  3. You have to use MqlDateTime structure and format it as you wish.
 
angevoyageur:
  1. Yes
  2. This is not a question. In the original PositionPropertiesPanel.mq5, the values are right justified, right ?
  3. You have to use MqlDateTime structure and format it as you wish.

to 2: 

in the original table is top right. This text is left-aligned not.

I left the table below. Then the text is justified.

 
gehtdoch:

to 2: 

in the original table is top right. This text is left-aligned not.

I left the table below. Then the text is justified.

have under "PrintFormat"  "-(minus)" found.
but I do not use it.
Please an example?
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