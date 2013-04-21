simple questions
gehtdoch:
Hello,
Who can answer me the following questions:
In a chart can only run one EA, right? Now I have an EA (PositionPropertiesPanel.mq5) rebuild started before. See picture. I want to run an EA automatically and simultaneously Ino ads.
My questions:
1 can I make a script from the EA?
2 in the information field I want to enter the values right justified. Not like the date in the picture.
3 How can I display the date yyyy.mm.dd in (dd.mm.)! (german) Change?
To these questions I have not found answers under F1.
- Yes
- This is not a question. In the original PositionPropertiesPanel.mq5, the values are right justified, right ?
- You have to use MqlDateTime structure and format it as you wish.
angevoyageur:
- Yes
- This is not a question. In the original PositionPropertiesPanel.mq5, the values are right justified, right ?
- You have to use MqlDateTime structure and format it as you wish.
to 2:
in the original table is top right. This text is left-aligned not.
I left the table below. Then the text is justified.
gehtdoch:
to 2:
in the original table is top right. This text is left-aligned not.
I left the table below. Then the text is justified.
have under "PrintFormat" "-(minus)" found.
but I do not use it.
Please an example?
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To these questions I have not found answers under F1.