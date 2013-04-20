Price of the previous indicator

Good evening everyone, 

Some time ago I did pay for this indy, now i'm trying learning code...what i'm trying to do is to have a signal between a cross of 2 indicator CCI and MA.

Well the difficult is that I need the SMA to take data of the previous indicator, i tried this but doesn't work: 

      
    
      SimpleMAOnBuffer(rates_total, prev_calculated, period1+period2, period2, cciValue1, maValue1);

 Thanks for any help!

 

Can you explain with more details what you are trying to do ? CCI is an index, how you hope to achieve a cross between this and a moving average ?

Applying a SMA on CCI won't help seems to me.

 
angevoyageur:

Can you explain with more details what you are trying to do ? CCI is an index, how you hope to achieve a cross between this and a moving average ?

Applying a SMA on CCI won't help seems to me.

Hi,

this is a picture with a filled histogram of CCI with BB.

I'm trying to have a signal of the current moment (like in trend alexcud indicator) ...so in this situation I expected a blue  symbol (instead as you can see there is the "label" write).

The "mah" indicator has no cycle cause it doesn't work like that, it's only current data.

 

