What Is the Best Time of My EA to Perform ?
Hi, All, i am runing my EA in optimisation, and i am geting god result also,
But i just want to know, how to find out which are the best times my EA perfomed in backtest data, for example Europian time,Asian markt,...ext
if i could find out this i could fix time in my ea for its trading,
Can any one guide me, how to findout this ?
Thanks in advance
Suresh
Hi,
it depends on your trading style, and currency. What do you trade?
Hi,
Thanks for the comment,
As you sed i know the common logics, what iam asking is in the optimisation result like this
i am asking is there any other options were i can see best profitable trades on which time zone, which are the bad times ea performed..ext.
Thank you
You are only testing for four months ? that is not enough, try at least 3 years across many pairs.
Ok, i Will do that, before that please tell me were i can find out that details ?
Thanks for ur replay
What details ?
EA, best perfomens hours(if ea making profitable trades in Europian section,asian section,,ext)
angevoyageur:
Your question has already been answered, seems to me.
EA, best perfomens hours(if ea making profitable trades in Europian section,asian section,,ext)
