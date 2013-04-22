What Is the Best Time of My EA to Perform ?

Hi, All, i am runing my EA in optimisation, and i am geting god result also,

But i just want to know, how to find out which are the best times my EA perfomed in backtest data, for example Europian time,Asian markt,...ext

if i could find out this i could fix time in my ea for its trading,

Can any one guide me, how to findout this ?

Thanks in advance

Suresh 

 
Hi,


it depends on your trading style, and currency. What do you trade?

 
Thanks for the comment,

As you sed i know the common logics, what iam asking is in the optimisation result like this

 

i am asking is there any other options were i can see best profitable trades on which time zone, which are the bad times ea performed..ext.

Thank you 

 
You are only testing for four months ?  that is not enough,  try at least 3 years across many pairs.
 
Ok, i Will do that, before that please tell me were i can find out that details ?

Thanks for ur replay 

 
What details ?
 
EA, best perfomens hours(if ea making profitable trades in Europian section,asian section,,ext)
 
Your question has already been answered, seems to me.
 

You, meen i sould test atleast 3 year back test ?
 
Do you understand with your back? He asked for a way to filter results by time so the length of the strategy test is irrelevant here. I thought there was something like that in mt5 but by hour of day but im not sure. I dont use mt5 often.
 
You posted a chart that shows  "Profits and losses by hours" . . .  doesn't that give you what you need ?  Otherwise code your EA so you can set the trading start and stop times and then optimize using these inputs.
