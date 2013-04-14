ObjectCreate

I have working code that creates arrows on my chart, but I wanted to start putting text on my charts instead of arrows.  I cannot get the text to show up on my charts.  

WORKING CODE

      ObjectCreate(0, "arrow" + TimeToString(TimeCurrent()),OBJ_ARROW_SELL,0,TimeCurrent(),H1wave.High());
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow" + TimeToString(TimeCurrent()),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrDarkSeaGreen);

 FAILED CODE

 

      ObjectCreate(0, "arrow" + TimeToString(TimeCurrent()),OBJ_LABEL,0,TimeCurrent(),H1wave.Low());
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"arrow" + TimeToString(TimeCurrent()),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrAqua);   
      ObjectSetString(0,"arrow" + TimeToString(TimeCurrent()),OBJPROP_TEXT,"A");
 
Don't call TimeCurrent() multiple times or you may find that it changes between calls and then you will have a strange situation . . .  also you don't need to call TimeTostring() at all.  Just use a string to store the Object name . . .

string TextObjName = "arrow" + TimeCurrent();

ObjectCreate(0, TextObjName, OBJ_LABEL, 0, TimeCurrent(), H1wave.Low());

 also,  your code is different,  in the working code you use  H1wave.High()  in the failed code you use  H1wave.Low(),  maybe this function is the problem ?  or maybe angevoyageur  is correct ;-)

Use   OBJ_TEXT  instead. 

 
Label object need X,Y coordinates not time, date.

See an example in the bottom of this page.

 
OBJ_LABEL

 
jshumaker:

   string objName = "arrow" + TimeCurrent();
   if (H1pool.Direction() != -1 && H1pool.MacdBar(1) < H1pool.MacdSignal(1))
   {  H1pool.Direction(-1);
      ObjectCreate(0, objName,OBJ_LABEL,0,TimeCurrent(),H1wave.Low());
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objName,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);   
      ObjectSetString(0,objName,OBJPROP_TEXT,"A");    
      H1wave.Calc(m_symbol.Bid(), true);  }
   else if (H1pool.Direction() != 1 && H1pool.MacdBar(1) > H1pool.MacdSignal(1))
   {  H1pool.Direction(1);
      ObjectCreate(0, objName,OBJ_ARROW_SELL,0,TimeCurrent(),H1wave.Low());
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objName,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrDarkSeaGreen); 
      H1wave.Calc(m_symbol.Bid(), true);  }
this code produces the above chart.  I would like the text to show like the arrow does, which is when the macd & signal are confirmed crossing
 
Do you read the response when you ask a question ?
 
angevoyageur:
Do you read the response when you ask a question ?
huh?  I tried what raptor suggested
 
RaptorUK:


Use   OBJ_TEXT  instead. 

 
You continue with OBJ_LABEL and time/price coordinates. If you want to use OBJ_LABEL then use x,y coordinates. Otherwise, as Raptor said you use OBJ_TEXT. It's more clear ?
never mind.  i see i did not change it to object_text, DUH 

