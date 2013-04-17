GBPUSD Technical Analysis and Forecast 14.04 - 21.04 : Bearish Rally inside Ichimoku Cloud

New comment
 

Last week, GBPUSD continued bear market rally breaking 1.5315 resitance level which is one of the border of Ichimoku cloud. The price was stopped inside Ichimoku cloud and below 1.5411 resistance which is indicating the ranging market condition.

Tenkan line is already crossed with Kijun for possible market reversal but the price did not break 1.5601 resistance. Thereby we will have the ranging market conditon within primary bearish. If the price will break support level of 1.5199 so we can expect good bearish which may be good for trend following systems for example.

  • Recommendation for long: watch the price crossing 1.5411 resistance with profit level of 1.5499 and initial stop as 1.5199
  • Recommendation to go short: watch the price crossing 1.5242 support with first profit level of 1.5199 and second profit level of 1.5033; stop loss as 1.5504
  • Trading Summary: possible short

UPCOMING EVENTS

2013-04-15 02:00 GMT | [CNY - Gross Domestic Product]

2013-04-16 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Consumer Price Index core] 

2013-04-16 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment]  

2013-04-16 12:30 GMT | [USD - Consumer Price Index

2013-04-16 13:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]

2013-04-17 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change

2013-04-19 06:00 GMT | [EUR - German Producer Price Index

 

 

 

ResitanceSupport
1.54111.5315
1.54991.5242
1.55041.5199
1.5601 1.5033 

  

SUMMARY : Bearish

TREND : Ranging 

 

IntraDay Analysis

  

Price is ranging between 1.5601 and 1.5199. Chinkou Span line is near historical price for possible breakdown. Besides, the price is already break the level of 1.5343 on open bar for possible short. Watch for Chinkou Span line for possible breakdown. Conclusiong: risky.

 

Just breakdown is going on for this pair H2 timeframe

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, H2, 2013.04.15

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

gbpusd h2 breakdown

GBPUSD, H2, 2013.04.15, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

And breakdown is going on for H4 timeframe right now:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, H4, 2013.04.15

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

gbpusd breakdown

GBPUSD, H4, 2013.04.15, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

Breakdown with H4 - I am having 39 pips in profit for now:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, H4, 2013.04.15

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

gbpud h4

GBPUSD, H4, 2013.04.15, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

Breakdown for H4 timeframe. But I think - it is intra-day situation as nothing changed seriously for D1 timeframe sorry:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

GBPUSD, H4, 2013.04.17

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

пробой

GBPUSD, H4, 2013.04.17, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


New comment