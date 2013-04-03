Is this ea doing something weird?

New comment
 

I had some one build me an EA here is how the back test results look like seems like the ea is making indicator make more signals

is that possible ?

 
freddwit2dz:

I had some one build me an EA here is how the back test results look like seems like the ea is making indicator make more signals

is that possible ?

This is incomprehensible. Can you make your question more clearly?
 
angevoyageur:
This is incomprehensible. Can you make your question more clearly?

As you can see I tested my EA and had to setting set to both the candle of the signal and candle after the signal when I tested the the ea in the back test results there is extra entry signals that the ea trades on that dont exist when i look at the chart before the test. Im using a non repainting indictor.

9

 
freddwit2dz:

As you can see I tested my EA and had to setting set to both the candle of the signal and candle after the signal when I tested the the ea in the back test results there is extra entry signals that the ea trades on that dont exist when i look at the chart before the test. Im using a non repainting indictor.

9

Check your code. We don't have any code, how would you like us to give an opinion ?
 
angevoyageur:
//+------
angevoyageur:
Check your code. We don't have any code, how would you like us to give an opinion ?
Files:
ADX_EA.mq4  64 kb
 
freddwit2dz:
Where is the mq5 file ?  this is the mql5 Forum not the mql4 Forum
MQL4: automated trading forum
  • www.mql5.com
MQL4: automated trading forum
New comment