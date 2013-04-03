Is this ea doing something weird?
angevoyageur:
This is incomprehensible. Can you make your question more clearly?
This is incomprehensible. Can you make your question more clearly?
As you can see I tested my EA and had to setting set to both the candle of the signal and candle after the signal when I tested the the ea in the back test results there is extra entry signals that the ea trades on that dont exist when i look at the chart before the test. Im using a non repainting indictor.
9
freddwit2dz:Check your code. We don't have any code, how would you like us to give an opinion ?
As you can see I tested my EA and had to setting set to both the candle of the signal and candle after the signal when I tested the the ea in the back test results there is extra entry signals that the ea trades on that dont exist when i look at the chart before the test. Im using a non repainting indictor.
9
As you can see I tested my EA and had to setting set to both the candle of the signal and candle after the signal when I tested the the ea in the back test results there is extra entry signals that the ea trades on that dont exist when i look at the chart before the test. Im using a non repainting indictor.
9
angevoyageur:
//+------
angevoyageur:
Check your code. We don't have any code, how would you like us to give an opinion ?
Check your code. We don't have any code, how would you like us to give an opinion ?
Files:
ADX_EA.mq4 64 kb
freddwit2dz:Where is the mq5 file ? this is the mql5 Forum not the mql4 Forum
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I had some one build me an EA here is how the back test results look like seems like the ea is making indicator make more signals
is that possible ?